ARTESIA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Radixweb, a global leader in the field of IT Consulting and custom software development since 2000, has recently been conferred the Gold Globee award for superior IT Consultation at the 12th Annual Business Excellence Awards, 2022 edition.



The Globee Awards, one of the world’s leading organizers for the premier business awards programs and ranking lists are known for acknowledging the efforts of vendors with state-of-the-art products, services, and solutions that sets a benchmark in the IT industry.

Over the last 23 years, Radixweb has contributed to the sustainable growth of top industry players in the global IT market by guiding them with advanced technology consulting services and lead them towards unparalleled business advancement, streamlining opportunities and bridging gaps through industry-grade software outsourcing capabilities.

In the new era of business, organizations are gradually gravitating towards more sustained growth and ‘right systems’ that are aligned to their long-term objectives. Hence, making meaningful tech investments remains at the top of their business priority. Radixweb, as a leading software development company, through its detailed analysis of individual business and deep insights into market patterns, has extended its advisory to innumerable firms and helped them crack the code of success.

“We are elated that the 12th Annual Business Excellence Awards has recognized our contribution in the niche of IT Consultation and has bestowed us with a Golden Globee status,” said Divyesh Patel, the CEO of Radixweb. “Backed by our core industry expertise built through the past 23 years, we have rightly emerged as the eyes, earns and brains of our esteemed clients and helped them make meaningful tech investments which not only have opened up new opportunities, but also highlighted the gaps in their processes. As a trusted arm of their business, our robust processes have pushed many global businesses towards high-propelled growth and digital transformation.”

As a leading tech consulting service provider for over two decades now, Radixweb has helped its clients move towards achieving a 360-degree growth with industry-grade web app development and mobile app development – supporting implementation of bizarre ideas into factual reality while leaving enough room for strategic developments in the future. The roadmaps Radixweb has formulized for its clients do not just focus on immediate development goals but rather focus on a larger reality – and this has been possible owing to the firm’s deep understanding about the trends of the tech market.

“Our aim is to build a tech community that thrives on mutual support, is respectful of disruptive innovation while supporting equitable growth. We have been acknowledged as market leaders in the game of IT consultation and aim to guide the entire tech community towards a sustained future.”

The acknowledgement from the 12th Annual Business Excellence Awards is rightly another feather to the cap for Radixweb where its core expertise and contribution to the global tech ecosystem has been lauded. The firm aims to build a steady graph towards a robust and innovative tech channel.

About Radixweb:

As a leading global software outsourcing partner, Radixweb has helped innumerable clients reimagine their app landscape with DevOps integration, digital transformation, legacy modernization, QA and testing to drive stupendous digital growth for its stakeholders. From mobile app to web app development, IT management services to staff augmentation, the firm has built a rich legacy of experience in every niche.

