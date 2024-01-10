COMMERCE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Volunteers from Bridge Publications Inc., publishers of L. Ron Hubbard’s nonfiction works, have launched their drug education and prevention campaign for 2024. They are visiting shops and parks and sharing the drug education booklets of the Truth About Drugs campaign with anyone wishing to help take effective action against drug abuse and addiction.



They visited shops and businesses on Whittier Boulevard and reached out to families spending Saturday afternoon together in Belvedere Park. In just a few hours they handed out some 2,000 copies of The Truth About Drugs.

These booklets help people understand the hazardous effects of the most commonly abused drugs so they can make educated decisions about drugs and alcohol use.

The volunteers are inspired in this activity by Mr. Hubbard’s research on the subject as contained in Clear Body Clear Mind, one of the books Bridge publishes, which states, “Research demonstrates that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.” It further states that drugs “can put people into a condition that not only prohibits and destroys physical health, but which can prevent any stable advancement in mental or spiritual well-being.”

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime has found that drug education is one of the most effective and viable methods of addressing drug abuse and its harmful effects. According to their website, “For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.”

In 2023, with spiking overdose deaths in Los Angeles, Bridge began a campaign to reach out in Commerce and nearby L.A. communities with the Truth About Drugs, the drug education and prevention initiative supported by the Church of Scientology. The Church makes these materials available free of charge to anyone wishing to use them.

“It is important to us to take an active role in tackling this urgent issue,” says Lucia Winther, public relations officer of Bridge Publications, Inc. Winther has spearheaded this campaign and plans to continue distributing materials and organizing drug education seminars and training. “We welcome anyone wishing to take action to join us,” she says.

To take part in future drug prevention activities organized by Bridge Publications, contact Lucia Winther at (323) 888-6200 or email lwinther@bridgepub.com.

For more information on Foundation for a Drug-Free World, watch its public service announcements and The Truth About Drugs—Real People, Real Stories documentary, or episodes of Voices for Humanity to see the program in action. And to learn more about Bridge Publications Inc., watch an episode of Inside Scientology, all available on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.

Photo caption: Bridge Publications volunteers reach out with the truth about drugs on the street and in parks and shops in Commerce and East Los Angeles.

