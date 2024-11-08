ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 8, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Real Estate Staging Association® (RESA®), the leading authority in professional real estate staging, is excited to announce RESA Connect 2025, taking place at the Americas Mart in Atlanta on January 14, 2025. This special one-day event offers a full day of high-impact educational sessions open to all ticket holders, followed by an exclusive evening celebration honoring the 2024 Home Staging Industry Awards winners, the Top 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging, and select industry influencers.



Image caption: RESA Connect 2025 in Atlanta.

RESA Connect: Learning, Networking, and Celebrating Atlanta’s Influence

This year’s RESA Connect will spotlight Atlanta’s own, welcoming local talents like Amber Guyton, a home design influencer and speaker, and Clejan, a classically trained trap violinist who will provide unforgettable entertainment during the exclusive Influencer Dinner. RESA Connect 2025 brings together home staging professionals, interior designers, and aspiring influencers for a day of education and networking, followed by an intimate celebration of the industry’s top talent.

Event Highlights:

Educational Sessions at Americas Mart : Open to all ticket holders, featuring top speakers like Atlanta native Amber Guyton, who will share insights on building an authentic brand and creating meaningful connections in the design industry.

: Open to all ticket holders, featuring top speakers like Atlanta native Amber Guyton, who will share insights on building an authentic brand and creating meaningful connections in the design industry. Exclusive Influencer Dinner : An invitation-only evening celebration honoring 2024 award winners, Top 100 influencers, and select guests. Local artist Clejan will provide a unique musical experience, blending classical violin with Atlanta’s hip hop spirit.

: An invitation-only evening celebration honoring 2024 award winners, Top 100 influencers, and select guests. Local artist Clejan will provide a unique musical experience, blending classical violin with Atlanta’s hip hop spirit. Interactive Workshop Hands-on financial session designed to help attendees on the brink of 7 figures determine where they can find more profits.

Hands-on financial session designed to help attendees on the brink of 7 figures determine where they can find more profits. Networking Opportunities : Connect with peers and industry leaders, building valuable relationships within the staging and design community.

: Connect with peers and industry leaders, building valuable relationships within the staging and design community. Showroom Tour: Explore the latest in home staging products and services from leading vendors to elevate your projects.

Empowering Stagers to Lead and Grow in 2025

“RESA Connect is about more than just education—it’s a celebration of influence, expertise, and the local community,” said Felicia Pulley, Creative Director of RESA. “We’re thrilled to be hosting this event at the Americas Mart in Atlanta and to feature incredible local talents like Amber and Clejan. Our goal is to bring together award winners, influencers, and stagers to inspire and empower our industry for a successful year ahead.”

About the Real Estate Staging Association

The Real Estate Staging Association is the trade association for professional home stagers, dedicated to advancing excellence and professionalism in the industry through education, networking, and resources. Learn more: https://www.realestatestagingassociation.com/.

Registration and Additional Information

For more information on RESA Connect, including ticket options, sponsorship opportunities, and the event schedule, please visit RESA Connect’s official website – https://resaconnect.com/ – or contact Shell Brodnax, CEO, at shell@resa-hq.org or 209-623-5809.

News Source: Real Estate Staging Association