CHICAGO, Ill., March 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, Swift Homes announced a partnership with WMFS 92.9 FM ESPN on a marketing campaign in Memphis, Tennessee to help build awareness of Swift Homes’ benefits and seller-friendly offerings that are available to consumers who are looking for real estate advice and services.

“Our partnership with WMFS is important because of the scope and scale they provide,” a Swift Homes senior executive said. “As the leader in sports programming throughout the Memphis DMA, their relationship with their audience allows Swift Homes to effectively communicate to prospective home sellers — educating audiences across the country about simplifying their home selling process.”

Swift Homes is a technology company specializing in fast and easy home sales without the seller needing to list their property with a realtor. Their innovative platform provides home sellers with a fast cash offer and closing as quickly as thirty days. Additionally, with Swift Homes, sellers pay no traditional broker fees and make no repairs. Swift Homes stands out among its competitors because it operates across the United States, so sellers aren’t limited to specific geographies.

In addition, Swift Homes provides special seller-friendly offerings such as allowing sellers to remain in their homes with a rent back program. Even more, Swift Homes will make a purchase even if the home being sold is an investment home with tenants.

The marketing campaign begins in March 2022.

About Swift Homes

Swift Homes is the pre-eminent buyer of homes within the real estate tech space. Their technology has revolutionized and simplified the way to sell your home fast in Memphis by streamlining the process and removing unnecessary fees and time that come from listing a home with a broker. With over 20,000 offers made, Swift Homes is one of the largest technology-based home buyers in the country, and their team has over 20 years of experience purchasing homes. In short, if sellers need to sell fast or for any reason, they can sell to Swift Homes in a few easy steps. Learn more at: https://www.selltoswift.com/

About WMFS 92.9 FM ESPN

WMFS 92.9 FM ESPN carries leading sports content including live broadcasts of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, and college sports Tennessee Volunteers. Visit http://www.audacy.com/929espn for more company information.

