BENTONVILLEE, Ark., Jan. 20, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Red Lite Gym in Bentonville introduces a new fitness concept that combines a personalized boutique gym experience with cutting edge red light therapy body contouring treatments.



Started operation on August 1, 2022, Red Lite Gym uses the only FDA-cleared red light therapy body sculpting wrap in the U.S. Created by Allison Beardsley, a veteran in the boutique fitness industry and the founder of the Club Pilates brand, Red Lite Gym is making this proven treatment affordable and accessible as they debut their first location in Bentonville, Arkansas off of SE Walton Blvd.

The founder Allison explains, “When you combine these scientifically proven body contouring sessions with exercise and a healthy diet you dramatically change body composition much faster than with just exercise and diet alone; I am on a mission to make this luxury service affordable and accessible so more people can enjoy benefits of regular sessions, just like I did in the Pilates world with my first fitness baby Club Pilates.”

The company offers a complimentary session to all first-time local clients.

Contour Light is FDA approved for inches loss, reduced pain, and increased blood flow. Whether you’re looking for personal training, body contouring, better sleep, skin, health, and energy, now is the perfect time to try this unique method of fitness. Red Lite Gym is making this proven treatment affordable and accessible as they debut their first location in Bentonville, Arkansas off of SE Walton Blvd.

One Google review explained, “It is like a gym and spa had a beautiful baby.” This innovative approach is designed to turbo charge your health and fitness results using the only clinically proven red light therapy body contouring wrap device in the U.S., Contour Light.

The Red Lite Gym Method included three simple steps: body contouring, vibration plate, and training.

People deserve more value in their boutique fitness experience and Red Lite Gym brings their members luxury services like personal training and red light therapy body contouring treatments for as low as $12 per a session! Join Red Lite Gym today and discover the fantastic results of red light therapy body contouring treatments combined with personal training.

To learn more about this exciting new concept in Bentonville, visit https://redlitegym.com/ or email bentonville@redlitegym.com

