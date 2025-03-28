NEW YORK, N.Y., March 28, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Moka & Co., a New York-based specialty Yemeni café, is proud to announce the opening of its sixth location in Staten Island, on Sunday, March 30th. This milestone highlights the brand’s rapid expansion, with five locations opened across the boroughs in just one year and two more on the horizon, including a flagship café in Harold Square.



Image caption: New Yorkers savor the rich, authentic flavors of Yemeni Coffee from Moka & Co.

Moka & Co. has become a beacon of culture, community, and unmatched coffee experiences. Built on 100% pure, organic, and ethically sourced ingredients, the café serves as more than a coffee shop—it’s a cultural bridge, introducing the West to Yemen’s renowned coffee heritage. This mission is reflected in the tagline, “grounded in history.”

“At Moka & Co., we aim to redefine coffee culture by bringing people together over a cup of rare Yemeni coffee,” said Numan Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Moka & Co. “The history of coffee is intertwined with Yemen, dating back to the 15th century. We’re not just serving extraordinary coffee; we’re sharing its legacy while furthering sustainable development in the industry.”

What sets Moka & Co. apart is its dedication to quality and integrity. The café’s coffee is sourced directly from Yemen’s mountainous regions, where microclimates and traditional cultivation methods yield beans with distinct, unrivaled flavors. Each batch is roasted by skilled artisans to emphasize the natural aromas of Yemeni coffee.

Reflecting Moka & Co.’s commitment to sustainability, the brand works directly with Yemeni farmers, ensuring fair trade practices and reinvesting in local communities. Every cup contributes to empowering these farmers and preserving Yemen’s pivotal role in coffee history.

“Moka & Co. isn’t just about coffee—it’s about culture, community, and connection,” added Don Walker, Chief Brand Officer of Moka & Co. “Coffee isn’t just a beverage; it’s a uniting ritual that fosters conversations and creates memories. Our mission is to invite people to share a cup of tradition grounded in history.”

With its combination of exceptional coffee, modern design, and a passion for storytelling, Moka & Co. has captured the hearts of New Yorkers. The Staten Island location will continue this legacy, offering a welcoming space where culture and community thrive.

About Moka & Co. – Grounded in History®

Founded in 2024, Moka & Co. is a specialty Yemeni café based in New York. Our mission is to connect people through the universal language of coffee—one cup at a time. Rooted in Yemen’s historic coffee legacy, we aim to introduce a deeper appreciation for the origins, craftsmanship, and community that make coffee a way of life. Savor a timeless tradition of flavor, warmth, and hospitality with our organic, terrace-grown, handpicked, sun-dried, and sustainably-sourced coffee beans.

To learn more about the company, visit https://mokanco.com/ or follow Moka & Co. on social media at @mokancocoffee – https://www.instagram.com/mokacocoffee/.

News Source: Moka and Co.