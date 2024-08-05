CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chicago street legend and former Gangster Disciple boss, Harold Ward aka “Noonie G,” is throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris for President with a citywide voter registration event! The “Noonie G She’s Got Our Vote” voter registration drive will be held Sunday, August 18, a day before the Democratic National Convention, from noon to 6 p.m. at Visions Odeum and Events, a venue nestled in one of Chicago’s most historic facilities at 11901 S. Loomis St.

Image caption: Harold “Noonie G” Ward.

Popular radio personality Howard McGee and DJ legends Geo and Maurice “ICE” Culpepper on the ones and the twos, will be on hand to provide musical entertainment. Ward is calling on and calling out all his celebrity and political friends to attend and get involved!

As a former high-ranking member of the Gangster Disciples (GD), Ward is a well-respected community leader with strong ties in hip hop. His days of reigning terror are far behind him as he now positively impacts society as an author, political figure, businessman, gang mediator and role model. As a former felon, his support of Vice President Kamala Harris is a bold and controversial statement.

“I’m witnessing Kamala Harris being unfairly villainized by not only the opposing political party but also by some of us in my own community. I understand more than anyone how people are quick to not only hold your past against you, but also make up lies about you. For the first time in history, we have the opportunity to vote for a Black woman as president and I feel compelled to do my part to get ‘the streets’ involved. We’re going to make sure that everyone in our communities, including former felons, understand their voting rights, are registered and get out to vote! This is not a time to sit on the sideline, our participation can be a defining point in history,” cites Ward.

“When GD founder, Larry Hoover changed the direction of our organization to Growth and Development, I personally took on his mission to redirect the streets. Yes, Vice President Harris is a former criminal prosecutor but what many don’t realize is that her heart is with the people. Our ancestors fought for more Black prosecutors, DA’s and judges because they knew many of the biased old men in those positions didn’t see us as humans. Speaking as a former felon, I can appreciate that Harris’ legacy Back on Track reentry initiative has been instrumental in impacting the work I do in aiding former offenders in securing training, employment and stability as a means of crime prevention in our communities,” he adds.

Ward further states, “VP Kamala Harris is running against a man that called for innocent young Black kids to be executed but now that he’s a convicted felon, he claims the system is rigged against wealthy White men. We still have innocent young men locked up over a year that haven’t been found guilty but can’t afford bail. Trump certainly can’t relate to a system rigged against you. People in the communities I serve will benefit from programs that VP Harris supports, programs that help you get ahead. So, the ‘Noonie G She’s Got Our Vote’ voter registration drive will make sure people in the streets, including former felons, use their power and voice in this fight for democracy. Black women made the first call to action on behalf of Vice President Harris, then Black men followed. White women answered the call and now former felons are stepping up to answer the call!”

Harold “Noonie G” Ward’s own personal story is an inspirational tale. The former gang leader has dedicated his path toward making a way for others to follow. Political prisoner and founder of the Gangster Disciples, Larry Hoover, hand-picked Noonie Ward to implement a new direction of change and betterment for the community at large.

Utilizing hip hop as his vehicle, he has garnered a list of noteworthy accomplishments to his credit over the years. Ward actively engages the efforts and support of several hip-hop luminaries. As an author, Ward is preparing to release his third title, “Gangstanomics II: Prisonomics,” with a brief contribution by 50 Cent and free song track release, “Money In My Hand” produced by Ye (Kanye West), featuring Trey Songz, Dwele, and Twista inside the book. Noonie’s behind the scenes street maneuverings were also instrumental in the success of the Ye and Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert in Los Angeles.

Some of Ward’s early accomplishments include running for local political offices, working with President Barack Obama as an activist in Altgeld Gardens and organizing Chicago’s first National Gang Summit for Peace attended by Russell Simmons, the late NFL legend Jim Brown and Minister Louis Farrakhan.

To get involved with support and contributions for the “Noonie G She’s Got Our Vote” voter registration drive, leave a message for Harold ‘Noonie G’ Ward at (312) 612-0713 or email noonied17@gmail.com.

Keep your ear to the streets with Harold “Noonie G” Ward at https://nooniegward.com/.

