Airline passengers passing through Phoenix can get some Desirables from the Desert!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Jan. 2 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Relios Jewelry, America’s largest manufacturer of natural lifestyle designer jewelry is celebrating the grand opening of a brand new kiosk in Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport. Just in time for the holidays – travelers will have the opportunity to color their personal style with a Southwest Spirit original from the new kiosk located in Terminal 4.

“This is the perfect place for us to showcase Southwest Spirit,” says Relios President Bill Pollack. “The opening of this kiosk launches more than 500 new designs in color-based originals that really let customers instantly accessorize their personal style.”

Color is key to the Relios signature designs. Inspired by the beauty and culture of the Southwest, each collection allows shoppers to build their jewelry wardrobe with fun fresh styles that are all part of a natural, casual elegance.

“This kiosk is a perfect fit for the Relios customer,” says Collection Designer and Vice President Carolyn Pollack. “Our customer tends to be a bit on the adventurous side – travel-oriented and willing to explore American jewelry styles. They want styles that will get them noticed, and Relios delivers!”

Handcrafted by skilled artisans in the American Southwest, Relios uses only real stones and sterling silver in its designs. With a strong corporate and environmental responsibility guiding its operations, all Relios jewelry is nickel-free and lead-free, and manufactured from recycled precious metals.

Relios jewelry designs and manufactures more than 100 new “made-in-the USA” items per season in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Their moderate to upper price point jewelry can be found online at www.reliosjewelry.com. Jewelry by Relios is made from real stones and sterling silver right here in the USA.

For more information, please contact Kelly Walter at (505) 345-5304 ext. 201.

Relios Jewelry, 6815 Academy Parkway West NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, www.ReliosJewelry.com.

Original Image: http://Send2Press.com/wire/images/08-0103-ReliosNK_72dpi.jpg

