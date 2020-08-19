DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Reonix Technologies LLC has announced a new program offering to municipality’s water, wastewater and utilities sectors. With economic uncertainties and confusing social distancing protocols, budgets across the nation are being slashed and unemployment is trending upwards. The result is lower employee numbers and higher stress for those left to maintain day-to-day operations.



PROGRAM FEATURES:

Remote access and alarm notification to reduce employee hours on location

No upfront costs, contracts or installation fees

Receive alerts and view processes on a smartphone or web browser

This program would seek to offer relief from budget cuts that have reduced employee numbers with technologies to view operations on a smartphone app or web browser. This would enable employees to monitor multiple sites at once, and focus on plants or stations that need it most. Alarm notifications are sent via email, text or voice and daily reports can be emailed or downloaded online. This leasing program includes SCADADroid® R2+ or R2A+ hardware and services to enable alarm dialing, remote access and datalogging with no upfront capital or contract.

The stress involved with travel time, increased hours and a smaller workforce can be mitigated with insight into a plant or lift stations operations, directly on a smartphone app or web browser. Dependant on the existing systems, the availability for controls of plant operations are also possible.

“This system is a fantastic way to view multiple sites at a glance, or even respond to alarms and notifications,” said Allan Erion, President.

This leasing program includes SCADADroid® R2+ or R2A+ (alarm dialer units) and SCADADroid® Dashboard (IoT platform), antenna, installation and support. Customers may use their own SIM/phone plan, or one from Reonix Technologies. The SCADADroid® R2+ and R2A+ include unlimited contacts, shift scheduling, hardwired inputs/outputs, Modbus TCP capability, Ethernet, and data reporting. The Dashboard platform offers a data historian, real-time data and a colour-coded status map. With this low cost leasing package, municipalities can save money and time. By saving 3 site visits a week, you can save up to 10x the cost of SCADADroid®.

About Reonix Technologies:

Reonix Technologies established as a systems integrator in 2002, has since focused on manufacturing of edge computing and IoT (Internet of Things) products and services. Offering robust alarm dialers with data analytics, reporting and logging as well as remote access and monitoring. Reonix Technologies is constantly evolving SCADADroid® alarm dialer technology to include the most effective M2M protocols. With two locations in North America, Reonix Technologies provides personal service with a widespread reach. Learn more: https://reonix.com/

“Products are excellent, and what absolutely tops the products, the support. None better!” says Jeffrey G.

