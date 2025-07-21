WESTMINSTER, Colo. and LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Come see Kiosk Industry in booth 445. Conversational AI hardware and AI analytics hardware highlighted. meldCX for Windows and Android for device support and analytics. AI Connect Bar provides hardware for conversational AI used in drive-thrus, help desks, and self-ordering. Augment your solution.



Image caption: RetailNOW in Vegas.

We thank Intel and Kathy Crumley. Kathy is leading one of the expert panels. This event is NOT open to the general public. Kathy email — kathy.r.crumley@intel.com.

To set up a time to meet or request info, email craigkeefner@pm.me

2025 EDITION OF RETAILNOW SHOW —

In The Booth

meldCX — meldCX provides suite of AI-driven software products and platforms — Nice article

UrwayHoldings – see the AI Connect Bar for Conversational AI Audio

Virtual Supporters

Pyramid Computer — see the new 15″ Pixi Countertop kiosk

Kathy Crumley leads one of the discussions and is in the booth

OptConnect with max aware router — The max aware router gives you fully managed cellular connectivity, plus Wi-Fi, and the security of WAN failover.

GoldFinger Monitors — Discover the ideal solution to meet your touch screen needs.

News This Month

Show information: https://kioskindustry.org/see-kiosk-association-at-rspa/

Thanks to the companies who make this possible. Learn more: https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-manufacturer-companies/

