NEW YORK, N.Y., June 27, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Revo sunglasses, the premium performance eyewear company known for its high-quality sunglasses, announces today a dynamic new partnership with New York Knicks basketball player, Donte DiVincenzo. This collaboration brings together Revo’s cutting-edge sunglasses and DiVincenzo’s stellar athletic career, highlighting a shared commitment to quality and performance both on and off the court.



Image caption: Donte DiVincenzo has partnered with Revo sunglasses.

DiVincenzo, known for his record-breaking three-point shooting with the Knicks and his impressive collegiate career at Villanova, is excited to align with Revo. “Whether I’m on the court or off, I want the best. That’s why I love my new partnership with Revo. Revo has the most incredible visual experience and cool styling. Quality guides everything I do and Revo sunglasses are truly best-in-class,” says DiVincenzo.

Cliff Robinson, CEO of Revo, expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “I am a lifelong Knicks fan, and a huge Nova and Big East hoops fan – so to partner with Donte and outfit him with the best sunglasses on the market is a personal honor for me. Revo will keep his eyes in great shape off the court so he can ALWAYS be ready on the court!”

As part of this exciting partnership, Donte will feature his favorite Revo sunglass frames and styles on a dedicated page on the Revo website. This page will provide fans and customers with an inside look at the styles preferred by the basketball star, combining fashion with functionality.

To celebrate the launch of this collaboration, Revo and Donte DiVincenzo invite fans to an exclusive in-store meet-and-greet event at Revo’s flagship store in Soho, located at 436 W Broadway, New York, NY, on July 1, 2024, from 6 to 7 p.m.. This special event offers a unique opportunity to meet DiVincenzo in person and explore his favorite Revo sunglasses.

In addition to the meet and greet, Revo is proud to announce that proceeds from sales made during the event, as well as online, will be donated to the Yonkers Animal Shelter.

Donte DiVincenzo’s impressive career includes holding the Knicks franchise records for the most three-pointers made in a game and in a season. His time at Villanova was equally remarkable, with National Championships in 2016 and 2018, and earning the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award in 2018. This partnership with Revo underscores his dedication to excellence both on and off the court and his commitment to supporting animal welfare.

To learn more about Revo, please visit: https://revo.com/

About Revo:

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. Now, more than 35 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world.

