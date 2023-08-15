PENANG, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Timeshare Cancellation Mastery, an innovative venture led by Wayne C. Robinson, a seasoned expert in the timeshare industry, has successfully completed its pilot program, marking a pivotal moment in the realm of timeshare cancellation solutions. With over 220 enthusiastic timeshare owners enrolled in their cutting-edge timeshare cancellation course, Robinson’s brainchild is poised to redefine the industry by offering a faster, more transparent, and affordable alternative to conventional and expensive timeshare cancellation services.



Photo caption: Wayne C. Robinson.

As a former timeshare sales, marketing, and contracts professional, Wayne C. Robinson recognized a pressing need for a practical and accessible solution for those facing the burden of an unwanted timeshare.

“Timeshare owners often find themselves in a tough spot when it comes to cancelling their timeshares. The traditional services come with exorbitant costs, sometimes upwards of $10,000, making it an unrealistic option for many. That’s where Timeshare Cancellation Mastery steps in,” said Robinson.

Timeshare And Resort Developer Accountability (TARDA.org), led by co-founder Irene Parker, is championing the protection of seniors, particularly widows, and military personnel from predatory practices in the timeshare industry. Seniors, hindered by health issues, financial challenges, or spousal loss, and military personnel, facing security clearance risks due to timeshare loan defaults, are especially vulnerable. With the support of notable organizations like the Federal Trade Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, TARDA aims to ensure fair treatment and legislative changes that prevent exploitation of these demographics by unscrupulous timeshare developers. Through their advocacy, TARDA is shedding light on the need for reform and accountability within the industry, offering hope to those affected by these issues.

“Timeshares pose a risk for any consumer, but for those in the military, a loan default can lead to a loss of security clearances, and possibly involuntary separation from service,” said Irene Parker, co-founder of TARDA. Even without a loan, many developers require the member to pay $1,000 or more to give back a timeshare.”

In the words of Robinson, the success of the pilot program speaks volumes: “Out of the 220 students who participated, not a single one has come back to me stating that their timeshare was not legally cancelled. I am confident that I have maintained a 100% success rate. Students have unlimited access to me, and while a few encountered challenges with resorts not accepting their cancellations initially, they ultimately succeeded in freeing themselves from the timeshare burden without harming their credit or facing legal repercussions.”

“This course was perfect for my needs, and I am now empowered to cancel my timeshare deed without incurring high attorney’s fees,” said Celine Hermann, one of the course students. “A huge shout out to Wayne Robinson for putting this information together to help vulnerable consumers everywhere.”

Robinson’s diverse professional background includes being a licensed real estate agent in New Mexico and Pennsylvania, as well as a licensed timeshare salesperson in Nevada. He has facilitated sales across international boundaries, from Canada and Mexico to the Caribbean islands, gaining an unparalleled understanding of the timeshare landscape.

Wayne C. Robinson’s extensive experience in the industry and his role as the author of the bestselling book, “Everything About Timeshares,” which is now in its fourth edition, solidify his authority in the field. The book has gained a reputation as the definitive guide to the timeshare industry, reflecting Robinson’s dedication to empowering individuals with knowledge.

However, Robinson’s efforts to bring accessible timeshare cancellation solutions have faced resistance on social media platforms and timeshare owner sites, such as Redweek and Timeshare Users Group.

“It’s ironic that I’ve been blocked from reaching out to those who genuinely seek ways to cancel their timeshares without succumbing to exorbitant fees. People need to realize that they possess the ability to take control. The timeshare industry and homeowners associations have perpetuated the misconception that owners are powerless to cancel. My students stand as proof that it’s entirely possible to cancel a timeshare with the right knowledge. This is precisely what I impart in my courses.”

Timeshare Cancellation Mastery’s pilot program triumph and Wayne C. Robinson’s unwavering commitment to empowering timeshare owners stand as a testament to the evolution of the industry. As more individuals discover this transformative solution, the traditional barriers set by costly services are poised to crumble, paving the way for a new era of accessible and transparent timeshare cancellations.

To learn more visit: https://timesharecancellationmastery.com/

About Timeshare Cancellation Mastery:

Timeshare Cancellation Mastery is an innovative online platform founded by Wayne C. Robinson, a seasoned professional in the timeshare industry. The platform offers a comprehensive timeshare cancellation course that equips individuals with the knowledge and strategies needed to cancel unwanted timeshares without incurring exorbitant fees. With a commitment to transparency, affordability, and empowerment, Timeshare Cancellation Mastery aims to revolutionize the timeshare cancellation landscape.

Additional information about Timeshare Cancellation Mastery and Wayne C. Robinson : https://timesharecancellationmastery.com/about-us/

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0815-s2p-wcrobinson-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: Wayne C. Robinson

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Wayne C. Robinson

Author

+60 11 261 24450 by appt. only (UTC+8) (Media only)

admin@timesharecancellationmastery.com

News Source: Timeshare Cancellation Mastery