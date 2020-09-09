FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rhotheta International Inc., a full-service distributor of German-designed radio direction finders (DF), proudly announces the firm’s 20th anniversary of providing DF equipment to the United States Civil Air Patrol (CAP).



PHOTO CAPTION: A Civil Air Patrol aircraft overhead is a comforting sight. (Photo by Josh Beasley/CC BY 2.0)

Radio direction finders are a vital tool for search and rescue (SAR) missions. Utilizing a DF saves valuable time by guiding rescuers directly to the location of emergency beacons used by aviators, mariners and outdoor enthusiasts.

The 80-year-old CAP is the volunteer civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, conducting approximately 90 percent of all inland SAR operations nationwide. Last year, it executed 845 missions, flew 1,158 hours, made 534 finds and saved 117 lives.

Today, more than 450 of CAP’s nearly 600 aircraft are equipped with Rhotheta DFs.

“Over the last two decades, Rhotheta International has cultivated a symbiotic relationship with CAP, fusing their extensive SAR operational experience with Rhotheta’s engineering expertise,” said Ventura Rigol, Rhotheta International’s chief executive officer and general manager. “We have a history of listening to their needs and evolving our products accordingly.”

Over the years, CAP has extended accolades to Rigol and his organization for “outstanding product and technical support to Civil Air Patrol and its members.” In one of its recognition letters, CAP stated, “The performance of these systems has met and exceeded our expectation – some of our members have said the DF ‘takes all the fun out of tracking ELTs (emergency locator transmitters)!’ – allowing our crews to fly directly to the RF (radio frequency) signal source. No matter what the particular geography is as we fly over all kinds of terrains, the performance and effectiveness of your system has been unquestionable.”



PHOTO CAPTION: CAP Infographic.

Last month, CAP surpassed the 100-lives-saved mark for the fourth consecutive year when it rescued two lost hikers in Wyoming. The availability of small, low-cost personal locator beacons is likely a contributing factor to increases in rescues over the last decade. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration statistics, the number of individuals rescued in 2019 was more than double the number just 10 years prior. Rhotheta DFs are a proven, valued tool in CAP’s SAR arsenal.

Rhotheta International provides sales engineering, comprehensive service, and product support for customers in North, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, China and Israel.

For more information about Rhotheta International and its products, visit https://rhothetaint.com.

To learn more about CAP and its programs, visit https://gocivilairpatrol.com.

