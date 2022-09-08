OWINGS MILLS, Md., and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, and Mortgage Coach, a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations, today announced the appointment of Rich LaBarca to the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer. LaBarca has over 30 years of experience creating and growing data and insights-focused software as a service (SaaS) products and companies and will infuse Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach with his extensive experience delivering corporate and consumer value with data.



As Chief Product & Technology Officer, LaBarca will oversee the unification and expansion of Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach’s products and technologies, including its award-winning borrower intelligence alerts and Total Cost Analysis (TCA) loan comparison scenarios. With his diverse technical expertise guiding the way, LaBarca will engineer teams, products and enhancements that empower even more lenders to leverage Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach’s proactive, consultative, data-first approach to engaging, converting and retaining mortgage customers and prospects.

“I look forward to helping usher in the next phase of growth at Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach, a company that is so transformative and opens opportunities for all types of borrowers,” said LaBarca. “Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach have achieved impressive organizational success individually, and it is an incredible honor to be granted the opportunity to scale these two platforms together at an enterprise level.”

An enterprise technical product executive and true startup veteran, LaBarca has made an indelible mark in the tech space. He’s garnered decades of experience growing and exiting multiple startups — most recently scaling a rapid growth phase at AddThis, a provider of behavioral audience data and website marketing tools, which resulted in a successful acquisition by Oracle. Since then, LaBarca has led data, insights and identity-focused products as an executive at Oracle Data Cloud and grew Microsoft’s Customer Data Platform (CDP) as its Partner General Manager.

“While working with Rich LaBarca in the past, I witnessed firsthand his propensity for creating and scaling teams, products and technology to achieve maximum efficiency and user satisfaction,” said Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach CEO Richard Harris. “I have the utmost confidence that the combination of his data and insights experience and the wealth of existing mortgage industry skills already in place at Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach will usher in a new phase of innovation and enable our organization to achieve its fullest potential.”

Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach are trusted by more than 300 lenders, including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks to connect borrowers with the right loan at the right time.

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company’s intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang helps lenders build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To learn more, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

Mortgage Coach is an award-winning platform that empowers mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time. The company’s side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower pull-through, repeat business and referrals. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com.

