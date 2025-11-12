RICHMOND, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bay Area hip hop artist King Gaines announces the upcoming release of his powerful new single “Grinding All My Life” on November 14, 2025 through Richburg Entertainment. The track delivers a raw and uplifting message of perseverance, ambition, and personal growth, representing the heart and soul of Richmond, California.



Image caption: King Gaines, Richmond, CA artist, releases new single Grinding All My Life under Richburg Entertainment.

Rooted in the Bay Area’s legacy of authenticity and hustle, “Grinding All My Life” blends reflective lyricism with soulful production that captures the struggle and determination of chasing dreams. King Gaines uses his storytelling to inspire listeners who refuse to give up, turning pain into purpose and adversity into motivation.

“This record is about more than music,” says King Gaines. “It is about faith, work, and vision. Every line represents what it feels like to keep going when no one is watching, to believe in yourself when the odds are against you.”

King Gaines continues to represent Richmond with pride as a voice for those striving to build something real. His artistry stands out for its depth, heart, and message of empowerment. “Grinding All My Life” reflects his growth as both an artist and a man who carries his city’s spirit into every verse.

In addition to his music, King Gaines is one fourth of the Bay Area podcast Great Minds Think Alike, where he joins cohosts Day Day, Pradah P, and H Tha Great in open conversations about life, culture, and the grind toward success. The podcast has earned a loyal following for its honesty and community-driven topics, echoing the same authenticity found in Gaines’s music.

With “Grinding All My Life,” King Gaines continues his mission to use music as a form of motivation and truth, offering hope for those who work in silence and rise through faith and consistency.

About King Gaines

Born Devon Gaines in Richmond California, King Gaines is a conscious rap artist known for his vivid storytelling and commitment to uplifting his community. Influenced by Nipsey Hussle, 2Pac, and J. Cole, he represents a new generation of Bay Area artists focused on purpose, self-improvement, and empowerment. His earlier singles “Grind Hard to Shine Hard” and “Radar” received regional recognition and media coverage including features in Twist Magazine.

About Richburg Entertainment

Richburg Entertainment is an independent record label based in the Bay Area dedicated to developing authentic voices and delivering music that inspires, motivates, and empowers. The label focuses on creativity, culture, and quality, supporting artists with purpose and vision.

Official Release Date: November 14, 2025

Single Title: Grinding All My Life

Artist: King Gaines

Label: Richburg Entertainment

Genre: Hip Hop and Conscious Rap

Streaming Links: Available on all major platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

More information: https://linktr.ee/k1nggaines

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/k1nggaines | @RichburgEntertainment

MEDIA CONTACT:

Richburg Entertainment

James Davis

Email: Richburgentertainment@gmail.com

Website: https://linktr.ee/richburgentertainment

News Source: Richburg Entertainment