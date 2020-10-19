SALEM, Mass., Oct. 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Earlier this year, Rosaleen Doherty & Jay Kenney, co-owners of Right at Home Boston and North based in Salem, Massachusetts, were honored by the Right at Home national organization with the 2019 Highest Annual Multi-Territory Revenue Award. With over 400 offices under the Right at Home system each year, the Boston and North franchise was recognized as the top revenue-producing Right at Home among the US for owners with multiple units.



PHOTO CAPTION: Rosaleen Doherty and Jay Kenney in Salem, Mass.

Right at Home Boston and North serves almost 1,000 families a week on the North Shore, in the Merrimack Valley and the Boston area and employs over 300 trained professionals. Right at Home Boston and North grew their employee count by 4% last year and continues to grow today.

Due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the award ceremony, that was to be held at the Right at Home national conference was withheld. However, the award is received with great dignity and appreciation.

Margaret Haynes, COO at Right at Home Corporate in Omaha, NE says, “Thank you for all you and your entire team do each and every day to bring the Right at Home mission to life in your local communities. You run an amazing business and serve as strong role models for the entire system.”

RightSpirit Award

In the same online awards ceremony, the Allen Hagar RightSpirit Award also went to Rosaleen Doherty and Jay Kenney. The award is named after the founder of Right at Home and is awarded to the franchisee that demonstrates the highest commitment and an excellent example to other Right at Home businesses for improving the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities.

“In the handful of years the RightSpirit award has been given, it has never aligned with the winner of the highest revenue awards for Right at Home franchises,” says Rosaleen Doherty, owner of Right at Home Boston and North. “Right at Home is the vehicle we utilize to do good for others…no matter if it was when we just started almost 20 years ago, or right now.”

About Right at Home Boston and North

Right at Home Boston and North is owned and operated by Rosaleen Doherty and Jay Kenney. The company was started in 2002 after Rosaleen and Jay moved to the North Shore to begin their married life.

Right at Home Boston and North provides in-home care services to seniors and disabled adults who choose to live independently through three home care offices in Salem, Somerville and Haverhill Mass. With over 18 years of providing home care services, CareTeam members undergo a thorough background screening and ongoing training in order to provide the best quality home care for the elderly. All Right at Home care is supervised by a team of registered nurses. Through their Dementia and Cognitive Support Programs, Right at Home is known as a leader in dementia home care in the Boston area. The mission is to change the world one human interaction at a time.

Learn more at http://www.rightathomemass.net or call for more information at 877-500-CARE (2273).

