NEW YOK, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Digital forensics expert and thought-leader Robert B. Fried has announced the release of the third edition of his highly successful series of books, “Forensic Data Collections 2.0: A Selection of Trusted Digital Forensics Content” (ISBN: 979-8218603922). With this new edition, Fried reaffirms his standing as a reliable authority in digital forensics, investigations, and eDiscovery, offering indispensable guidance for professionals tasked with safeguarding and analyzing electronic evidence amid rapidly developing technologies.



Image Caption: Robert B. Fried's latest release in his series of books, "Forensic Data Collections 2.0."

Fried’s approach to forensic data collection and analysis remains grounded in clear, methodical processes that are essential for maintaining evidentiary integrity. A common theme highlighted throughout the book is the importance of thorough documentation, meticulous preservation and collection techniques, and consistent validation of results.

Fried addresses the human and legal dimensions that shape digital investigations. He emphasizes the need for effective collaboration among all parties involved to ensure swift and compliant resolutions.

“In a legal environment where the admissibility of electronic evidence can determine the outcome of a case, having insight into jurisdictional nuances, eDiscovery rules, and regulatory standards is vital,” says Fried.

“Forensic Data Collections 2.0: A Selection of Trusted Digital Forensics Content: Third Edition” serves as a cross-disciplinary guidebook, offering clarity to forensic practitioners, legal professionals, investigative teams, and organizational leaders alike.

Fried, named a Top Professional Investigator of 2024 by Professional Investigator Magazine (“PI Magazine”), is also a well-known speaker and instructor. He frequently presents emerging trends and best practices in digital investigations. Fried’s emphasis on rigorous methodology has cemented his reputation as a go-to expert for those seeking reliable, high-quality forensic insights.

The latest edition is available now, in paperback, hardcover, eBook, and audiobook formats on Amazon at: https://a.co/d/bSVR7tl.

For more information on this publication and other forensic resources, visit: https://forensicsbyfried.com/.

