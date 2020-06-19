OLAND PARK, Ill., June 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As Illinois prepares to move to Phase Four of its re-opening plan, one small business, Space Golf, has employed a robot to help serve customers and reduce direct person-to-person contact, during the days of COVID-19.



The three-foot-tall, remote-controlled character, known as L-10, fits right in at the science fiction-themed family entertainment center. In addition to bringing guests their pizza, ice cream and drinks in the Sci-fi Café dining room, L-10 will be seen sweeping on the blacklight mini golf course or just checking on golfers.

Ray Radelia, Space Golf’s designer/builder says that the little robot is just one of the steps being taken, as the fun center prepares to re-open: “We’ve installed plastic panels at all employee/guest interaction points and developed intense cleaning and sanitizing schedules for the lobby, restrooms, kitchen, golf course, arcade and virtual reality ride. Of course, we have touchless hand sanitizing stations throughout.”

Space Golf is moving to an online reservation system and for now, the golf course capacity will be twenty-five percent.

L-10 will also make appearances on the 18-hole blacklight golf course, which is themed with spaceships, intergalactic aliens and giant robots. While the 40-person party room is not available right now, Space Golf does plan to resume hosting parties, when it is safe to do so.

Space Golf is located at 15611 S. 94th Avenue, in Orland Park. They can be reached online at https://www.space-golf.com/ or by phone at (708) 460-3887.

VIDEO B-roll: https://youtu.be/ZCLKZOHfUeM

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0519s2p-space-golf-L10-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: L-10 is ready to serve guests at Space Golf in Orland Park

News Source: Space Golf