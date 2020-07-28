ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., July 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rock Center Financial Partners, LLC announced today that they have recently published a book, “Mergers & Acquisitions: Crushing It as a Corporate Buyer in the Middle Market” (ISBN: 978-1735052205) aimed at helping companies improve their ability to execute successful mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”).



The book explains in detail how deals are structured, negotiated, and valued. And, it provides a framework that corporate buyers in particular can use to execute their own successful M&A deals.

The book primarily focuses on helping corporate buyers. Why? Because apparently there are many studies that say M&A deals tend to fail a majority of the time for corporate buyers. But, if that’s the case, then why do so many companies keep doing deals year after year? And, does anyone do them right?

Actually, a lot of people do them right. But if you believe the statistics, there seem to be a lot more people doing them wrong. The question is, how can buyers do deals the right way, so that they don’t become another statistic? This book answers that question.

Buyers who have the right mindset to approaching their deals, and a process that involves the right people with the right skills, are much more likely to have success in M&A. With that being said, this book contains practical real-world advice that has been applied in actual deals, and it provides the framework, best practices, and technical skills that are so important for executing successful M&A deals.

The book was written by Kevin Tomossonie who is a Co-Founder at Rock Center Financial Partners, LLC. Kevin has spent the majority of his career specializing in M&A and has been involved as both an executive and consultant in well over 150 transactions.

Details about this book, including a free preview, and links for where to buy it, can be found at: https://rockcenterfinancial.com/book/

About Rock Center Financial Partners, LLC:

Rock Center Financial Partners, LLC is a New York based boutique consulting and accounting firm that provides a variety of services, including mergers & acquisitions consulting and financial due diligence.

Website: https://rockcenterfinancial.com/

News Source: Rock Center Financial Partners LLC