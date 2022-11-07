FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, RocketRoof (www.RocketRoof.ai) announced much to the dismay of traditional marketing companies that lead selling is over. RocketRoof’s one-of-a-kind comprehensive marketing solution enables owners of roofing and other home service businesses to receive qualified appointments with exclusive homeowners in the company’s local area of business. RocketRoof is so confident in their ability to connect homeowners and service companies that they offer a 30+ appointments in 4 months guarantee to take all the risk out of it for their clients.



“What business hasn’t wished to be able to invest in growing their business without the risk of losing their marketing investment? Many roofing and other contractors have shared that they are not having achieving marketing success by buying leads or running their own ads without industry expertise,” said Lisa Apollo, Vice President at RocketRoof. “Both methods are an outdated and risky approach. RocketRoof has changed the game for the roofing community and is now offering a Done-For-You (DFY) marketing system that takes all the risk out of it. Our vision is business growth through pre-qualified appointments backed by a guarantee. There is a better way to for companies to market themselves, and RocketRoof is the solution.”

RocketRoof Ensures Exclusivity and Only Accepts One Contractor Per Area

RocketRoof’s unique take on marketing is an offering based on the feedback of countless home services business owners. The commitment to offering a guaranteed done-for-you marketing platform is what sets it apart from the other marketing companies. Not only that, but RocketRoof’s program offers exclusivity in a business’s area. This means that gone will be the days of fighting to get a bid in or get referrals from family and friends. Marketing companies often sell the same leads to multiple contractors, which almost always ends up in a brutal bidding war. Nobody makes any money, and bitterness ensues. RocketRoof found a way to stop this madness.

RocketRoof only accepts one contractor in each local area to ensure success for each of their clients. This means that all qualified appointments booked in that area are unique and exclusive. As soon as a company claims an area, it is theirs forever and any company in that area is no longer able to claim it.

RocketRoof is an innovative leader in offering specialty niche-focused marketing programs within the home services space including roofers, HVAC, solar, painting, and other contractor-led businesses. The company offers a results-guaranteed marketing program focused on booking pre-qualified and vetted homeowners in need of their specific services.

RocketRoof™ and RocketRoof’s Guaranteed Marketing Solution for Roofing Contractors and Other Home Services Professionals™ are trademarks and/or service marks of RocketRoof in the United States and/or other countries.

