RPM Foundation Joins Forces With The Great Race

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The RPM Foundation, a member of America’s Automotive Trust, is proud to announce that they have joined forces with The Great Race. RPM will work with the Great Race to administer their X-Cup Grants, Scott Henderson X-Cup Scholarship Awards, and the new X-Cup Team Choice Award.



The Great Race is a timed, controlled-speed, endurance rally based on precision driving and navigational skills in classic, antique, and vintage automobiles covering exciting routes like the historic Route 66. Their student division, known as the X-Cup, is designed for High School, Technical School, College and qualified Youth Group Teams to compete in this special Division of the Great Race.

“X-Cup has provided the youth of America the opportunity to learn first-hand about vintage vehicles and to travel to every corner of the United States and parts of Canada while involved in friendly competition,” Great Race Director Jeff Stumb said. “We are proud to join forces with RPM to make the program even better and to reach new groups of young people giving them the chance to earn scholarships and to broaden their horizons by traveling to new places in old cars.”

“The RPM Foundation is honored to be a part of the Great Race,” says RPM Interim Director Nick Ellis. “The X-Cup Division’s goal of introducing young people to the precision, ingenuity, and teamwork necessary to compete in this vintage car rally fits in perfectly with RPM’s goal of identifying and inspiring the next generation of restoration professionals.”

Funding possibilities and awards for X-Cup participants are:

X-Cup Grants: Each qualified X-Cup Team will be given a $1000 debit card at the starting line in San Antonio. This may be used to cover fuel, food and other necessary X-Cup Team expenses.

Qualified Team members are eligible for advanced automotive education scholarships. Team Choice Award: NEW for 2021, at the conclusion of Great Race each X-Cup Team will vote for their choice of one qualified X-Cup Team which best exemplifies the student spirit of X-Cup and qualities of sportsmanship it represents. The winning Team’s Institution will be awarded a cash grant to help further their automotive programs.

The 2021 Great Race route begins in San Antonio, Texas and follows a 2,000-mile route through Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia, and North Carolina before finishing in Greenville, South Carolina, where the RPM Foundation will be on hand to announce the X-Cup Division Winners, Scholarship Awards, and Team Choice award.

To find out more about the X-Cup, visit: https://www.greatrace.com/x-cup.

About The RPM Foundation:

The RPM Foundation, the nonprofit automotive trades’ advocate which promotes Restoration, Preservation and Mentorship in the collector car hobby, understands that young people find different paths to their first exposure to classic vehicles. However, once that enthusiastic ember is lit it needs to be attentively nurtured to ensure the future passion for collector cars. In this case, it means partnering with youth programs like The Great Race X-Cup Division to give young people their first taste of a cross-country rally in a collector vehicle.

To read more about RPM and find out how you can help mentor the next generation of automotive and marine restoration artisans and craftspeople, visit: https://rpm.foundation/.

