DENVER, Colo., June 29, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced that Ruoff Mortgage Company, Inc. (Ruoff Mortgage), a full-service residential mortgage lender, has selected its flagship audit platform ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to support the company’s origination and servicing quality control (QC) audits.



“By prioritizing compliance and loan quality, lenders can gain deeper business insights while staying ahead of ever-changing regulatory requirements. Given Ruoff Mortgage’s 70 retail locations throughout the Midwest, as well as its online reach to 45 states, there’s a significant amount of compliance ground to cover,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “Our technology enables lenders to ensure compliance at all levels while also providing lenders with the flexibility to align our system with their unique needs and internal structure to improve internal reviews, communication and defect remediation, with the overall goal of reducing risk and enhancing loan quality.”

Ruoff Mortgage selected ACES to help support its quality assurance, quality control and internal audit processes enterprise-wide to help track loan quality and effectively and quickly identify, communicate and remediate exceptions. Using ACES managed questionnaires, action planning capabilities and the ACES CONNECT communication portal, Ruoff Mortgage can seamlessly review 300 loans monthly while communicating report findings internally and reviewing its quality control and assurance procedures.

“ACES will tremendously improve our audit accuracy and produce clear, easy-to-read reports in minutes,” said Diana Ringer, Chief Compliance Officer at Ruoff Mortgage. “It will help increase productivity, efficiency and quality, all while controlling overall costs.”

About Ruoff:

Ruoff Mortgage is a full-service residential mortgage company with 70+ retail locations and originates in 45 states through their online consumer direct division. They have been recognized by several prominent industry publications such as the Scotsman Guide’s list of Top Mortgage Lenders and Mortgage Executive Magazine’s Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America and have been listed on the Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies for nine years in a row. Ruoff Mortgage has a 98.2% customer satisfaction rating, as compiled by CX leader, Customerville. For more information, visit www.ruoff.com.

About ACES Quality Management:

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

4 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

1 of the top 3 credit unions in the USA.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology®, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

