FRANKLIN, Mass., May 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rypos, a CARB verified manufacturer of active diesel particulate filters, is pleased to announce and welcome Paul Anderson in the newly created role of President/General Manager. In his new position, Paul will be responsible for all operational aspects of the business and for execution of the Company’s growth plans. Building on his long experience in the industrial equipment market, he will be working closely with the Company’s customers and suppliers to ensure all needs are met in a seamless and timely manner.

Paul’s 30-year career started in the air compressor division at Ingersoll Rand, where he worked in aftermarket applications. Over the last two decades, he has held increasing responsible roles at Lincoln Holdings, SKF and most recently Cleaver Brooks where he was responsible for their aftermarket group and their China operations.

Peter Bransfield, CEO of Rypos, states, “As the company has grown and applications for our active diesel particulate filters have expanded, we saw a strong fit for Paul to help the Company grow its core business while building capability for several new segments. His strong operating experience and performance will be essential for us to take the Company to the next level.”

Paul commented, “I am excited to be a part of a world class company and look forward to working alongside Peter and the rest of the Rypos team to grow the business and the customer base for our proprietary Active DPF technology.”

Rypos is a Massachusetts based company that manufactures a self-cleaning diesel particulate filter for transportation refrigeration, emergency standby generators, intermodal material handling equipment and coastal and harbor marine applications.

For more information about Rypos, please visit http://www.rypos.com/.

RYPOS, Inc., 40 Kenwood Circle, Franklin, MA 02038, Telephone 508-429-4552.

MEDIA CONTACT

Trish Jacobs

(508) 429-4552

tjacobs@rypos.com

