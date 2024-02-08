ANDERSON, S.C., Feb. 8, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Reason & Republic, a South Carolina charter school leader, is pleased to announce the promotion of two highly accomplished individuals to pivotal roles in its organization.



Image caption: Mrs. Jamie Brumer-Clemons, Superintendent & CEO Reason & Republic.

Mrs. Jamie Brumer-Clemons Appointed Superintendent and Chief Executive Officer

Reason & Republic proudly announces the promotion of Mrs. Jamie Brumer-Clemons to Superintendent and Chief Executive Officer. Previously serving as R&R’s Director of Operations, Mrs. Brumer-Clemons brings over 22 years of invaluable experience in the education sector, with a decade of her work dedicated to charter school education and operations.

Holding a Masters in Education, Jamie has consistently demonstrated an ability to operate high-performing charter schools that provide students and parents with what they need to flourish outside the traditional education setting. Residing in Greenville, SC with her loving husband William and their cherished animals, Jamie is a proud parent of two daughters who are attending college in Florida, and two stepsons in Michigan.



Image caption: Dr. Kelly Griffs, Deputy Superintendent, Reason & Republic.

Dr. Kelly Griffis Named Deputy Superintendent

Dr. Kelly Griffis is being promoted to Reason & Republic’s Deputy Superintendent, bringing 20 years of teaching and administrative experience in public, charter, and private schools. With a proven track record in developing thriving charter schools, Dr. Griffis brings a wealth of expertise and passion to her new position.

With a Masters in Special Education, an Ed. S. in Educational Leadership, and a Doctorate in School Administration, Dr. Griffs formerly served as an adjunct professor at Tri-County Tech and as a curriculum developer at the university level. Kelly has been married to Rev. Stacey Griffis for 34 years, and they are blessed with three daughters and five grandchildren.

“We are delighted to announce these well-deserved promotions, which underscore Reason & Republic’s commitment to developing a leadership team that understands our students’ needs, and is committed to providing personalized, flexible, and effective learning environments for the families we serve,” noted Reason & Republic’s founder, James Galyean.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Kelly Griffs

Deputy Superintendent

Reason & Republic

Kelly@reasonandrepublic.com

About Reason & Republic:

Reason & Republic is South Carolina’s premier education management organization, dedicated to developing high-performing charter schools that provide an excellent education to underserved populations across the southeast. We put students first in everything we do, utilizing time-tested curricula and individual feedback to help students achieve and exceed their academic goals. Visit us on the web at https://reasonandrepublic.com/.

News Source: Reason and Republic