BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Safety Alert Patrol (SAP), a national nonprofit that connects vetted, retired military veterans and law enforcement officers with schools and churches as trained, free security guardians, today announced a formal partnership with Safe Hiring Solutions (SHS), a professional background screening firm whose advisory board includes former FBI, U.S. Secret Service, and U.S. Navy SEAL leadership. Under the agreement, SHS will serve as SAP’s exclusive vetting partner, providing end-to-end background screening for every Guardian on the platform.



Image caption: Safety Alert Patrol.

As part of the partnership, Safe Hiring Solutions is offering deeply discounted background screening rates to schools, churches, and institutions engaging Guardians through the Safety Alert Patrol platform.

The announcement comes as SAP completes outreach to schools, churches, and community institutions in all 50 states, and as the organization reports growing support from military and law enforcement organizations across the country. SAP was recently featured in News You Can Use, the internal publication of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), reaching AUSA’s national network of chapters and members.

“Every day, we hear from another retired veteran or police officer who tells us the same thing: I’m not done serving,” says Baron K. Davis, Founder and Executive Director, Safety Alert Patrol. “And every day, we hear from another school or church that says the same thing back: we need someone we can trust to help protect our kids and our congregation. Safety Alert Patrol exists to bring those two people together, for free, with real vetting behind it.”

Davis adds, “This partnership with Safe Hiring Solutions means every single Guardian on our platform is screened by a team that includes some of the most respected names in federal law enforcement. That is the standard our children and our churches deserve.”

Safety Alert Patrol operates as a free matching platform. Schools and churches register at no cost and are connected with Guardians — retired veterans and law enforcement officers — in their area who are seeking a continued mission of service. Every Guardian is screened at registration against national offender and sex-offender databases, and institutions may request a full background investigation through Safe Hiring Solutions before finalizing an arrangement with a specific Guardian. SAP does not charge schools, churches, or Guardians for its matching services and is funded entirely by donations and corporate sponsorships.

Safety Alert Patrol is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) public charity headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Safety Alert Patrol is growing because people are spreading the word. Here is how you can help:

If you know a school or church that would be proud to welcome a local hero to help protect their students or their congregation, tell them about Safety Alert Patrol. It is completely free.

If you know a veteran or a current or retired law enforcement officer — active duty, reserve, or retired — who would welcome the opportunity to keep serving their community, tell them about Safety Alert Patrol. Registration is free.

And if you like what we’re doing, buy us a beer. A $5 donation goes a long way toward keeping this mission free for every school, every church, and every Guardian who signs up.

Learn more, register a school or church, register as a Guardian, or make a donation at https://www.safetyalertpatrol.org/.

ABOUT SAFETY ALERT PATROL

Safety Alert Patrol is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects vetted, retired military veterans and law enforcement officers with schools, churches, and community institutions as trained security guardians, at no cost to the institution. Founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, SAP operates as a neutral matching platform funded entirely by donors and corporate sponsors, with vetting provided by its exclusive partner, Safe Hiring Solutions. Learn more at https://www.safetyalertpatrol.org/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Safety Alert Patrol, 225-928-4319 | info@safetyalertpatrol.org

LOGO link for media: https://www.safetyalertpatrol.org/brand/logo-horizontal.png

News Source: Safety Alert Patrol Inc.