WASHINGTON, D.C., April 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, has expanded its integration with leading mortgage customer experience platform Insellerate. By combining loan opportunity alerts from Sales Boomerang with Insellerate’s automated, multi-channel marketing that spans phone, text, email, direct mail, social media and website retargeting, the technologies’ seamless API integration enhances every stage of the borrower journey to help lenders increase customer retention and convert more leads to loans.

Sales Boomerang analyzes consumer and market data in real-time to alert lenders when a prospect or past customer is ready for a new loan. For example, when a consumer’s credit activity indicates they may be mortgage shopping, or when their credit score improves, Sales Boomerang notifications allow loan officers to help borrowers apply for a loan for which they were previously not qualified. On average, lenders using Sales Boomerang improve their borrower retention by 11.66% and see a 20 to 40% average lift to loan volume.

“Between home purchases, refis and home-equity loans, the average consumer will do 11 mortgages in their lifetime,” said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin. “Sales Boomerang’s goal is to help lenders earn their customer’s loyalty across all 11 loans by presenting meaningful financial opportunities at exactly the right time, every time. Our integration with Insellerate doesn’t just make that kind of customer service possible, it makes it easy and efficient.”

Built by mortgage professionals, Insellerate combines the customer relationship management (CRM) tools that are essential to loan officer success with a full range of customer engagement capabilities, including built-in lead management, sales enablement and automated marketing. The platform’s rich content library and modern architecture are purpose-built to integrate seamlessly with any lender’s existing tech stack, enabling Insellerate to deliver value from day one. Loan originators can even use Insellerate from a mobile device.

“Insellerate’s comprehensive customer engagement toolset, combined with real-time opportunity alerts from Sales Boomerang, keeps lenders competitive in any market by helping originators find more opportunities, work more efficiently and close more loans,” said Insellerate CEO Josh Friend.

About Sales Boomerang:

Sales Boomerang revolutionized the relationship between a Mortgage Lender and Borrower with the introduction of the only automated Borrower Intelligence System in 2017, which tells lenders when anyone in their database is ready for a loan. Today, Sales Boomerang is the #1 Borrower Retention strategy in the industry and has discovered over $30B in new volume for Lenders. Sales Boomerang’s notifications are integrated with the best CRM/Marketing Automation Systems in the industry to provide a seamless experience for Lenders and Borrowers. Sales Boomerang’s employees are dedicated to improving the lending experience for Lenders and Borrowers, and united behind the ethos – No Borrower Left Behind™.

About Insellerate:

Insellerate helps lenders close more loans through better borrower engagement. The mortgage industry’s most innovative marketing and sales engagement platform. We deliver dynamic technology, strategy, and content for every channel of your business to ensure engagement throughout the borrower’s journey. Insellerate integrates with the software that is powering your business today and into the future. Insellerate is a highly scalable, configurable, and modern platform that accelerates the sales process and generates repeat business. SOC 2 and SSAE 18 certified, Insellerate is built to satisfy the most closely regulated businesses, including banks with mortgage subsidiaries. For more information, visit https://insellerate.com/ or contact us at 855-973-1646.

Twitter: @SalesBoomerang @Insellerate #MortgageIndustry #MortgageMarketing #CustomerRetention #NoBorrowerLeftBehind

News Source: Sales Boomerang