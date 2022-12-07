OWINGS MILLS, Md., and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, and Mortgage Coach, a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations, today celebrated two of its team members for earning recognition for their respective contributions to the mortgage industry. Senior Director of Integrations Jacob Gibbs was named a 2022 Tech Trendsetter by HousingWire (HW), and Customer Success Team Manager Kassy Scarcia was selected to National Mortgage Professional’s (NMP’s) 2022 40 Under 40 list.



Photo Caption: Jacob Gibbs and Kassy Scarcia.

Jacob Gibbs, HW Tech Trendsetters award recipient:

The HW Tech Trendsetters award program honors 50 of the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy. Gibbs was recognized as an innovative leader whose achievements include architecting Mortgage Coach’s support team, launching its Advice Engine platform and introducing native iOS and Android Mortgage Coach apps. Gibbs was also honored for leading the development of Mortgage Coach’s award-winning Total Cost Analysis (TCA) presentations, which enable consumers to compare how different mortgage loans and strategies perform over time.

“Equipping lenders with digital tools that help them provide a stellar borrower experience has been my passion for more than a decade,” said Gibbs. “I am honored to help mortgage lenders differentiate themselves with innovative solutions that protect their bottom lines, especially in this year’s competitive purchase environment.”

Kassy Scarcia, NMP 40 Under 40 honoree:

The NMP 40 Under 40 awards program highlights young professionals using fresh perspectives, innovative approaches and an unwavering focus to shape the future of the mortgage industry. The longest-serving member of the Sales Boomerang customer success team, Scarcia was honored for building and leading a customer success team and ensuring clients have the best possible experience using the Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach platforms to increase their success.

“My approach to helping lenders effectively leverage the Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach Borrower Intelligence Platform varies according to each client’s unique needs, but it’s always underscored by one simple philosophy: that our clients’ success is our own,” said Scarcia. “I look forward to continuing to grow my customer success team and supporting the next generation of mortgage technology professionals as a NMP 40 Under 40 honoree.”

About Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach:

Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach are trusted by more than 300 lenders, including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks, to connect borrowers with the right loan at the right time.

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. Intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang helps lenders build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To learn more, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

Mortgage Coach is an award-winning platform that empowers mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time. Side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower pull-through, repeat business and referrals. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com.

@SalesBoomerang @MortgageCoach @HousingWire @NationalMortgageProfessional

News Source: Sales Boomerang