OWINGS MILLS, Md. and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, and Mortgage Coach, a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations, today announced two of its employees — Director of Customer Success Rachel Cunningham and VP of Technology Jacob Gibbs — have been recognized by HousingWire in its 2022 HW Insiders awards program.



PHOTO CAPTION: Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach’s Rachel Cunningham.

“Each year, the HW Insiders award represents a versatile group of unsung heroes who are vital to the smooth functioning of their organizations,” HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “While they may operate behind the scenes, the tireless work of these honorees has a huge impact on the larger housing ecosystem. We are honored to recognize this impressive group of industry experts.”

As Director of Customer Success, Cunningham oversees the customer success team and their efforts to grow and retain Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach’s customer base. In her role, Cunningham is both directly and indirectly responsible for many of Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach’s growth metrics. In 2021, prior to merging with Mortgage Coach, Sales Boomerang saw a record 5.1% growth to its customer base while executing 56 customer renewals for more than $8 million in total contract value. Cunningham also created the Planning for Partnership program, resulting in strategic conversations and significant growth of a few key clients, including a large bank that leveraged Sales Boomerang’s recommendations and expanded their business with the firm by 200%.

Jacob Gibbs joined Mortgage Coach in 2008 and has played an important role in nearly every aspect of the company’s technology growth to date. Now as Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach’s VP Technology, Gibbs stands at the helm of all things tech by administering ​​internal and third-party software, acting as scrum master and spearheading all product development and integration partnerships. Gibbs leads the development of Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach’s award-winning Total Cost Analysis (TCA) presentations, which enable consumers to compare how different mortgage loans and strategies perform over time. He also oversees integrations with other technology platforms to help partners best connect technologies and provide customers with maximum benefit.

“Rachel and Jacob are powerhouses of operational efficiency and innovation, making them the perfect candidates for the HW Insiders awards program,” said Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach CEO Richard Harris. “Rachel’s passion for ensuring long-term success for our organization and its customers and Jacob’s ability to talk code with developers, lead productive teams and earn the goodwill of our customers and partners allow Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach to thrive. Thanks to their influence, our organization is able to help hundreds lenders optimize processes and exceed their business goals with our elegant solutions.”

The HousingWire Insiders awards program seeks to recognize team members that are behind the scenes and vital to their organization’s success. 2022 HW Insider honorees are featured in the September issue of HousingWire Magazine. The complete list of HousingWire Insiders can be viewed on www.housingwire.com.

About Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach:

Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach are trusted by more than 300 lenders, including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks to connect borrowers with the right loan at the right time.

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company’s intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang helps lenders build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To learn more, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

Mortgage Coach is an award-winning platform that empowers mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time. The company’s side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower pull-through, repeat business and referrals. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com.

