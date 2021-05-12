WASHINGTON, D.C., May 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced its integration with Volly, an industry-leading provider of SaaS-based fintech and creative marketing services to the financial services industry. The combination of Sales Boomerang and Volly positions lenders to take immediate action when a customer or prospect is ready for a loan, enabling higher borrower retention, increased loan volume and lower per-loan costs.

Sales Boomerang monitors customer and prospect databases on behalf of mortgage lenders and their referral partners. By combining market intelligence with a lender’s own credit underwriting preferences, Sales Boomerang identifies exactly when a prospect or past customer is ready for a new loan. Sales Boomerang opportunity alerts may be triggered by both market factors (for instance, interest rate changes and home price appreciation) and consumer behaviors (such as listing a home for sale, shopping with another lender or improving one’s credit score).

Built for the mortgage industry, the Volly Portal includes a full-service CRM contact and campaign management hub that makes it easy for lenders to manage leads and deploy automated marketing journeys for customers and partners. Volly also offers a mortgage point-of-sale (POS) platform, custom website solutions and the Volly Marketing Portal, a storefront loan officers and mortgage brokers can use to self-provision pre-approved marketing workflows, collateral and closing gifts on demand.

By piping Sales Boomerang opportunity alerts into Volly, lenders can use rules-based automation to take immediate action, such as enrolling a consumer in a relevant marketing campaign or scheduling follow-up tasks for the loan originator who owns the contact. Loan originators can even invite referral partners to share their own contacts for monitoring by Sales Boomerang and automated co-marketing powered by Volly.

“Sales Boomerang serves up hyper-relevant loan opportunities that deserve immediate action, and our integration with Volly makes it easy to follow through before competitors even know the consumer is in the market for a loan,” said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin. “In fact, the average lender that uses Sales Boomerang in conjunction with automated marketing sees an 11.6% improvement in borrower retention and 20% to 40% lift in loan volume.”

“Volly’s marketing automation solutions help loan originators do their jobs more effectively and efficiently,” said Volly CEO Jerry Halbrook. “By layering on criteria-driven portfolio monitoring from Sales Boomerang, we’re enabling lenders to engage with opportunities even faster in a market when speed to lead is perhaps the single most important factor in customer retention.”

About Sales Boomerang:

Sales Boomerang revolutionized the relationship between a Mortgage Lender and Borrower with the introduction of the only automated Borrower Intelligence System in 2017, which tells lenders when anyone in their database is ready for a loan. Today, Sales Boomerang is the #1 Borrower Retention strategy in the industry and has discovered over $30B in new volume for Lenders. Sales Boomerang’s notifications are integrated with the best CRM/Marketing Automation Systems in the industry to provide a seamless experience for Lenders and Borrowers. Sales Boomerang’s employees are dedicated to improving the lending experience for Lenders and Borrowers, and united behind the ethos – No Borrower Left Behind™.

About Volly:

Volly is powering the dream of home ownership through industry-leading technology and dynamic marketing that drives the customer journey. The Volly Portal Platform is a fully integrated, cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform that combines Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Marketing Collateral, Borrower Journey Campaign Management, Portfolio Retention programs, Point of Sale (POS) application and transaction management, and Custom Websites, all integrated with digital and print marketing capabilities and industry-leading creative marketing services. Among other awards, Volly was named a HousingWire HW Tech100 Mortgage technology company in both 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit https://myvolly.com/ or call (866) 435-7050.

