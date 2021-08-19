WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, was recognized today as a 5-Star Mortgage Tech provider by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine. The award recognizes the U.S. mortgage industry’s top mortgage technology providers as verified by originators and tech specialists across the country.

“We are honored to have earned this award on behalf of the entire Sales Boomerang team, our clients and their borrowers,” said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin. “Sales Boomerang works day in and day out to ensure lenders are able to present their borrowers with the right loan opportunities at the right time. We’re proud to share our No Borrower Left Behind ethos with the mortgage industry and look forward to helping lenders reach new heights in customer satisfaction and retention.”

Nominated companies were evaluated by MPA’s team of editors and researchers. Sales Boomerang was chosen for the transformative role it has played in the mortgage industry as the first-ever fully automated borrower intelligence and retention system. By monitoring lenders’ customer databases to identify real borrower lending opportunities, Sales Boomerang allows loan officers to extend timely offers of help for individual borrowers. To date, Sales Boomerang has discovered over $30 billion in new volume in total originations and helped lenders record up to 85% borrower retention rates, well over the industry average of 18%.

About Sales Boomerang:

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company’s intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 125 lenders — including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks — to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $30 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind™ ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

