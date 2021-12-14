WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list in the On the Rise category for businesses 0-4 years old. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 14), recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, and the environment or society as a whole.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental and economic impact. The companies on this year’s list are changemakers with heart — and they’re pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them.”

“Sales Boomerang has earned its extraordinary success as the mortgage industry’s first automated borrower intelligence and retention system by helping lenders find the value in their existing customer relationships, ensuring loan officers know exactly when anyone in their database is ready for a loan,” said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin. “At less than five years old, it is an incredible honor for Sales Boomerang to be recognized by Inc. for setting a trend in the mortgage industry to see the value of every borrower, even after closing.”

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries — from finance to software to engineering to fashion and more — and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits — a huge success for these honors in the list’s second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at https://www.inc.com/best-in-business.

About Sales Boomerang:

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company’s intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 150 lenders — including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks — to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $150 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind™ ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

About Inc. Media:

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

