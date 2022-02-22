BALTIMORE, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced its application programming interface (API) integration with OptifiNow, a cloud-based sales, marketing and customer relationship management (CRM) platform. The integration ensures accurate borrower data flows seamlessly and automatically between the two systems, giving lenders more time to focus on nurturing borrower relationships and exceeding sales goals.

Sales Boomerang monitors mortgage lenders’ customer and prospect databases to notify them exactly when a prospect or past customer is ready for a new loan. Sales Boomerang loan opportunity alerts may be triggered by market factors, like interest rate changes and home price appreciation, and consumer behaviors, such as listing a home for sale or improving one’s credit score.

OptifiNow is a cloud-based sales and management software platform designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s sales force. Optifinow’s CRM is tightly integrated into its all-in-one platform of sales and marketing modules, giving users a simple end-to-end solution for managing all aspects of sales, marketing and business development.

Sales Boomerang’s new integration with OptifiNow can be applied to any of the borrower intelligence platform’s 11 unique loan opportunity alert offerings. When an opportunity alert is triggered by someone in a lender’s database, that alert data is automatically ingested into OptifiNow. The CRM will then notify the loan originator (LO) associated with that customer and, depending on the user’s specifications, automatically trigger personalized borrower outreach.

OptifiNow’s CRM also generates a history of alerts for each prospect in a lender’s CRM database. Synchronizing Sales Boomerang’s real-time opportunity alerts with OptifiNow’s CRM offers LOs a more nuanced understanding of a prospect’s financial situation and enables lenders to build custom borrower data reports based on Sales Boomerang alert history.

“OptifiNow’s intuitive, all-in-one CRM platform leverages Sales Boomerang’s borrower intelligence to create a more streamlined lead generation experience,” said Sales Boomerang Vice President of Product Mike Spotten. “Activating the integration between our systems will help our shared users harness the power of their database to ensure no borrower gets left behind at the closing table.”

“We are thrilled to add Sales Boomerang to our ecosystem of best-in-class mortgage technology partners,” said OptifiNow Vice President Sales Linn Cook. “The integration of OptifiNow and Sales Boomerang will drive greater borrower data integrity for our mutual lender clients, freeing them from the tedious process of manually gathering and tracking borrower information.”

About Sales Boomerang:

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company’s intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 150 lenders — including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks — to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $150 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind™ ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

About OptifiNow:

The OptifiNow platform combines CRM, Intelligent Sales Automation, Configurable Sales Processes, Sales Enablement, Reporting & Analytics and a robust API with integrations into a variety of complementary technologies. Many Lenders use different sales platforms for their Retail, Reverse, and Wholesale products lines, forcing them to maintain, train and support multiple technologies within their companies. OptifiNow offers a single platform that Lenders can offer to their Loan Officers, Account Executives & Call Center Agents, while Management can build their benchmark sales processes and gain critical insight on business performance to maximize revenues. More information can be found at https://www.optifinow.com/industries/mortgage.

