WASHINGTON, D.C., June 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced that Rusty Barnes, senior product manager, has been named a 2021 Rising Star by housing finance trade publication HousingWire as part of its eighth annual Rising Stars awards program recognizing the leaders under the age of 40 who are shaping and driving the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries forward.

Barnes was an integral part of the early 2021 release of Sales Boomerang’s Prescriptive Scenarios, a line of multi-dimensional loan scenarios designed to identify the ideal loan for each borrower. Through the development of Prescriptive Scenarios, Barnes helped Sales Boomerang usher in a new era of ‘smart’ borrower retention for the mortgage industry and expanded its ability to help both lenders and borrowers find the right loan at the right time. He also led much of the work around defining and implementing Sales Boomerang’s dynamic mapping, a capability that streamlines the lender onboarding process by automating how Sales Boomerang ingests and categorizes leads and loan records to deliver relevant alerts.

“Rusty’s soup-to-nuts expertise with Sales Boomerang’s platform and its integrations is an invaluable asset that his team and our lender clients rely on each and every day,” said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin. “Rusty is one of the most tenured team members at Sales Boomerang, and his analytical approach to problem solving and collaborative manner have benefited us all over the years.”

The 2021 Rising Stars were chosen by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, community outreach, client impact and personal success. The list includes entrepreneurs, marketers, operations experts and technology innovators. While the winners represent a wide variety of industry functions, they all demonstrate leadership and innovation that inspires not only those within their own organizations, but also in their communities and in the industry at large.

“These Rising Stars are such an impressive group. Their hard work and resiliency is evident in the success they brought to their companies during a year that started off with shut downs and ended up with record origination volume,” HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “Usually, we think of Rising Stars as the future leaders of housing, but in many cases this year’s winners are already leading out in significant ways.”

For the full list of winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/presenting-housingwires-2021-class-of-rising-stars.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About Sales Boomerang:

Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company’s intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry’s #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang is trusted by more than 125 lenders — including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks — to help build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $30 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. To learn more about Sales Boomerang and its No Borrower Left Behind™ ethos, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.

