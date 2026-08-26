SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 26, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SaleWisely today announced the launch of its free AI-powered omnichannel sales and customer service platform, providing businesses with one unified inbox to manage customer conversations from WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, email, and other digital channels in one place.



Image caption: The SaleWisely omnichannel platform brings customer conversations across multiple messaging, social and digital channels together in one workspace.

SaleWisely helps businesses bring customer conversations from multiple platforms into a single workspace, making it easier to communicate with customers worldwide. With real-time translation, teams can overcome language barriers and engage with global customers more efficiently. Smart conversation routing helps assign messages to the right team members, while AI-powered automation and AI agents help businesses improve response efficiency and customer engagement.

As customer communication continues to expand across social media, messaging apps, and digital channels, businesses often face challenges managing conversations, coordinating teams, and maintaining consistent customer experiences. SaleWisely addresses these challenges by combining omnichannel communication, automation, CRM tools, knowledge management, and analytics capabilities into one platform.

“Businesses today need a simpler way to manage customer conversations across multiple channels,” said Ben, COO of SaleWisely. “SaleWisely was created to help companies connect with customers globally, improve team collaboration through AI, and build more efficient sales and service workflows.”

The platform enables businesses to create AI agents, connect knowledge bases, and build automated workflows to handle customer inquiries, support sales conversations, and reduce repetitive communication tasks. By combining AI and automation, teams can provide faster responses while maintaining personalized customer interactions.

A key differentiator of SaleWisely is its free forever plan, which allows businesses to access essential omnichannel communication features with unlimited seats, unlimited social accounts, and no credit card required. Businesses can use the platform without time limitations, while additional AI capabilities and AI credits are available for companies that need more advanced automation and intelligent customer engagement features.

SaleWisely also provides CRM and analytics tools that help businesses manage customer relationships, understand communication performance, and optimize sales and service operations. The platform is designed for ecommerce businesses, social commerce teams, SaaS companies, and organizations looking for a more efficient way to manage global customer communication.

For more information about SaleWisely or to create a free account, visit:

Website: https://www.salewisely.com/

Get started: https://app.salewisely.com/chat?utm_source=send2press

ABOUT SALEWISELY

SaleWisely is an AI-powered omnichannel sales and customer service platform that helps businesses manage customer conversations, automate workflows, and improve customer engagement across digital channels.

By combining AI agents, automation, CRM tools, knowledge management, real-time translation, and analytics capabilities, SaleWisely enables businesses to create more efficient communication processes and connect with customers worldwide.

Image link for media: https://www.salewisely.com/_image/?href=%2F_astro%2Fsalewisely-connect-30-channels-integration.CFdzTEuR.webp&w=1280&h=592&f=webp

Image caption: The SaleWisely omnichannel platform brings customer conversations across multiple messaging, social and digital channels together in one workspace.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Ben

COO, SaleWisely

Email: service@salewisely.com

News Source: SaleWisely