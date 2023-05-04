NEW YORK, N.Y., May 4, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Salomon Brothers has expanded its institutional capital markets division with the addition of eight senior hires, launching the firm’s equity research initiative. As other Wall Street firms reduce headcount, Salomon Brothers continues to seek qualified candidates, and these new hires solidify the bank’s commitment to hiring exceptional professionals.



“I am honored to welcome our new colleagues to Salomon Brothers, all of whom bring robust expertise and skill in institutional research and collectively over 150 years of experience in analysis,” said Chip Daniels, managing director at Salomon Brothers. “With their additions, Salomon Brothers solidifies its commitment to hiring the industry’s top professionals, with the aim of providing exceptional service to our clients.”

Salomon Brothers equity research coverage is initially focused on six industries and on macro-economic insights:

Consumer

Industrials

Financial Services

Energy

Technology

Healthcare

Economy

SALOMON BROTHERS WELCOMES:

Michael McAllister , head of equity research. He was formerly head of U.S. research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (now MUFG Bank) and was an analyst with Oppenheimer & Co. He received a BA from New York University.

, head of equity research. He was formerly head of U.S. research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (now MUFG Bank) and was an analyst with Oppenheimer & Co. He received a BA from New York University. John B. Kosecoff . He was formerly a contract analyst for Morgan Stanley, and was an analyst with J.P. Morgan, Lord Abbett and Newberger Berman. He received a BA from U.C. Berkeley and an MBA from Cornell University, Johnson School. He has achieved CFA Level I.

. He was formerly a contract analyst for Morgan Stanley, and was an analyst with J.P. Morgan, Lord Abbett and Newberger Berman. He received a BA from U.C. Berkeley and an MBA from Cornell University, Johnson School. He has achieved CFA Level I. James McFadden . He was formerly an investment manager with J.P. Morgan and an equity analyst with Bear Sterns and Goldman Sachs. He is an Institutional Investor All-Star. He received a BS Eng. from Notre Dame and an MBA from University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School. He is a CFA charterholder.

. He was formerly an investment manager with J.P. Morgan and an equity analyst with Bear Sterns and Goldman Sachs. He is an Institutional Investor All-Star. He received a BS Eng. from Notre Dame and an MBA from University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School. He is a CFA charterholder. Ryan Weatherby . He was previously with Cogentrix and Ocwen Financial/ PHH Mortgage. He received a BS from Rowan University and a MS from Temple University. He is a CFA charterholder.

. He was previously with Cogentrix and Ocwen Financial/ PHH Mortgage. He received a BS from Rowan University and a MS from Temple University. He is a CFA charterholder. Gary Sarkissian . He was formerly with the CFA Society Boston, Putnam Investments, Ned Davis Research and Morgan Stanley. He is a graduate of the University of South Florida. He is a CFA charterholder.

. He was formerly with the CFA Society Boston, Putnam Investments, Ned Davis Research and Morgan Stanley. He is a graduate of the University of South Florida. He is a CFA charterholder. Kris Wang . He was formerly with Nucleate Venture Capital, AstraZeneca, Boston Scientific and Goldman Sachs. He holds an MD from Dalian Medical School and is to receive an MBA from Duke University, Fuqua School. He has achieved CFA, Level II.

. He was formerly with Nucleate Venture Capital, AstraZeneca, Boston Scientific and Goldman Sachs. He holds an MD from Dalian Medical School and is to receive an MBA from Duke University, Fuqua School. He has achieved CFA, Level II. Kenneth Mestemacher . He was previously with Edison Investment Research and The Carson Group. He received a BS Chemical Eng. From Missouri University and an MBA from University of Chicago, Booth School. He is a CFA charterholder.

. He was previously with Edison Investment Research and The Carson Group. He received a BS Chemical Eng. From Missouri University and an MBA from University of Chicago, Booth School. He is a CFA charterholder. Colin Read. He is a specialist in public economic policy, banking and capital markets. He has taught economics for over thirty years and has been Department Chair and business school Dean. He has advised government officials and corporate leaders. He is a director of two community banks and a regional telecom company. He has published numerous books, reports and journal articles. He has been quoted in The New York Times, Coindesk and other publications, and appeared on broadcast media including CNBC, BBC, NPR and CBC. He received a BS in physics from Simon Fraser University, and earned an MBA from University of Alaska, a J.D. from University of Connecticut, a Masters in Tax from University of Tulsa, and both a MA and PhD in economics from Queen’s University.

About Salomon Brothers:

Salomon Brothers is the premier global investment bank with expertise in capital markets, public and private growth capital and strategic advisory services. Salomon Brothers has a group focusing on raising capital for growing companies in New York. We provide solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs.

Learn more at: https://salomonbros.com/

