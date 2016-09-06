WATSONVILLE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sambrailo Packaging recently introduced a new stock print row crop box in partnership with CCOF (California Certified Organic Farmers) for CCOF-certified organic growers. The box clearly states “Certified Organic Fruits and Vegetables” on the sides in an effort to help small organic farmers promote certified organics right from their fields.



The idea came about earlier this year after Sambrailo Packaging sponsored their second San Francisco wholesale market tour for CCOF growers. As Sambrailo’s Marketing Manager, Jennifer Evans, was touring the coolers of large organic wholesale distributors, she noticed a lack of distinction on many of the boxes that had organic produce packed inside of them. “Just like at retail, I felt that it was important for growers to promote organic at all levels in the supply chain,” stated Evans. “If our efforts help small organic growers promote ‘certified organic produce’ and grow their businesses because of it, then there is a huge benefit to everyone in the organic growing community.”

The first “Certified Organic” stock print box that is available for CCOF-certified growers from Sambrailo Packaging is approximately 23 x 15 x 12 inches and fits a 5-down pallet configuration. The box can be used to pack romaine, green or red leaf lettuce, butter lettuce, kale, chard, carrots or beets, and it has up to a 35 lb. weight capacity. The flat boxes are available for drop shipment by the pallet or for pick-up in smaller quantities direct from Sambrailo’s main warehouse location at 800 Walker Street in Watsonville. Other sizes are in production because the concept has been very well-received by CCOF-certified growers already.

To order the “Certified Organic” boxes, CCOF-certified growers should contact Jennifer Evans directly at j.evans@sambrailo.com to get a pdf of the box art. CCOF growers should follow the same art approval process that they would normally follow with CCOF by submitting the box art with their label art to CCOF. Once the label with the art is approved by CCOF, orders can be processed by Sambrailo Packaging.



About Sambrailo Packaging:

Since 1923, Sambrailo Packaging has developed innovative packaging solutions to help growers improve their produce handling methods. Today, as a third-generation, family-owned company headquartered in Watsonville, California, with 9 facilities throughout North America, Sambrailo continues to expand its horizons — working with customers to provide a broader product range to meet their packaging needs and providing services to help improve their packaging operations. From forecasting to procurement, and inventory management to quality control, Sambrailo Packaging is positioned to help growers grow their businesses and expand their horizons as well.

More information: http://www.sambrailo.com/.

News Source: Sambrailo Packaging