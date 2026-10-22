SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Ed Davis, DPM, FACFAS, is sharing information about extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT), a non-invasive treatment option for people with chronic heel pain, including plantar fasciitis that has not improved with conservative care.



Image caption: extracorporeal shockwave therapy.

Dr. Ed Davis is a podiatrist practicing in San Antonio, TX. He is Board Certified in Foot Surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and has over 30 years of experience.

ESWT uses targeted acoustic waves to stimulate a healing response in affected tissue. Unlike treatments aimed primarily at easing symptoms, the therapy is intended to encourage tissue repair. It may be considered for some patients after a thorough evaluation, particularly when heel pain has persisted despite approaches such as stretching, orthotics, or physical therapy.

THE SCIENCE OF HEALING: HOW SHOCKWAVES STIMULATE TISSUE REPAIR

The core of this regenerative technology lies in a process called mechanotransduction. This occurs when the acoustic energy from extracorporeal shockwave therapy penetrates the skin and interacts with damaged cells. These cells perceive the physical pressure as a biological signal to initiate repair. In chronic conditions, the body has essentially stopped attempting to fix the injury, leaving the tissue in a state of non-painful degeneration known as tendinosis. The shockwaves create a necessary, controlled inflammatory response. This shift from a chronic, stagnant state back into an acute healing phase is what allows the body to finally resolve the injury.

The evolving use of extracorporeal shock wave therapy highlights how these mechanical pulses stimulate the release of specific growth factors. Precision is paramount here. If the energy is not targeted directly at the degenerative fascia, the biological ‘restart’ will not occur where it is needed most. This is why we view the treatment as a pro-healing intervention. While anti-inflammatory medications or injections aim to suppress the body’s response, this therapy seeks to amplify it. It prioritizes the restoration of tissue integrity over the temporary suppression of symptoms. It’s a fundamental shift in how we approach chronic pathology.

NEOVASCULARIZATION AND BLOOD FLOW

Healing cannot occur without an adequate blood supply. Chronic plantar fasciitis often involves areas of hypovascularity, where blood flow is too restricted to support repair. Shockwaves trigger neovascularization, which is the formation of new micro-capillaries within the damaged fascia. This increased circulation brings essential oxygen and nutrients to the site of long-standing tears. Neovascularization acts as the essential catalyst for permanent tissue repair by fundamentally changing the local biological environment. If you want to understand how your specific gait might be hindering this blood flow, consider a specialized heel pain consultation to evaluate your biomechanics.

CELLULAR SIGNALING AND PAIN REDUCTION

The therapy also modulates the nervous system’s response to injury. High-energy pulses stimulate the release of Substance P, a neurotransmitter involved in pain signaling and tissue remodeling. While this may cause a brief period of discomfort, it eventually leads to a depletion of pain mediators and long-term desensitization. Simultaneously, the treatment recruits local stem cells and activates growth factors within the foot architecture. This cellular signaling facilitates the gradual conversion of brittle, disorganized scar tissue into functional, elastic tissue. This transition is what provides the long-term resolution patients seek after years of frustration with temporary fixes.

Research cited in Dr. Davis’s patient guide reports success rates of 85% to 96% for chronic plantar fasciitis, though results vary by patient and study. Treatment plans are tailored to each person’s condition and foot mechanics. A typical course may include three sessions, with improvement developing gradually over several weeks.

RESTORING STABILITY AND MOBILITY WITHOUT SURGERY

Chronic heel pain shouldn’t be a permanent fixture in your life, nor should it necessitate the risks of invasive surgery. By utilizing extracorporeal shockwave therapy, you’re choosing a path that prioritizes the natural regeneration of damaged fascia while maintaining the structural integrity of your foot’s arch. This advanced methodology moves beyond the limitations of temporary relief, focusing instead on the long-term resolution of the underlying pathology. It’s a fundamental shift from suppressing symptoms to actively repairing the biological foundation of your mobility.

True recovery requires more than just high-tech intervention; it demands a diagnostic detective who understands the intricate biomechanics of your unique gait. Under the guidance of Dr. Ed Davis, a specialized heel pain expert, our San Antonio clinic integrates these regenerative protocols with personalized custom orthotics to ensure the root cause of your strain is corrected. Don’t let persistent discomfort dictate your lifestyle any longer. Take the first step toward a stable, pain-free future by choosing a team dedicated to precise, non-surgical solutions.

“A careful diagnosis is an important first step,” the guide emphasizes. Evaluating foot structure and gait can help identify factors that may contribute to recurring strain. Some patients may also benefit from supportive measures, such as custom orthotics, as part of a broader care plan.

ESWT does not involve an incision or require immobilization, and patients can generally walk after a session. Temporary soreness, swelling, or bruising may occur. The treatment is not suitable for everyone; a qualified clinician can review a patient’s health history and determine whether it may be appropriate.

Dr. Ed Davis Podiatry offers heel-pain consultations at its San Antonio clinic. To learn more or schedule an evaluation, call (210) 490-3668 or visit the practice at 109 Gallery Circle, Suite 119, San Antonio, TX 78258.

For more information about our office: https://www.dreddavispodiatrist.com/

For more information about ESWT: https://www.dreddavispodiatrist.com/blog/eswt-success-rate-for-plantar-fasciitis-a-clinical-review-of-outcomes

News Source: Dr. Ed Davis