MONROVIA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Air-Tro launched its Comfy Pets Photo Contest today, inviting San Gabriel Valley and Southern California pet owners to share photos of their pets for a chance to win $500 cash while supporting Pasadena Humane. Think your pet has mastered the art of lounging? Air-Tro wants proof! Whether your dog has taken over the couch, your cat has claimed the warmest spot in the house or your pet is living like they pay the bills.



Image caption: Rescue pets need comfort too. Enter today! (Air-Tro, Inc).

“We keep homes and families cool in the summer and warm in the winter, and our pets enjoy that comfort just as much as we do,” said Bob Helbing, president of Air-Tro. “This contest is a fun way to celebrate our four-legged family members while giving back to Pasadena Humane.”

The contest celebrates pets of all kinds, including beloved rescue animals, while supporting Pasadena Humane’s work caring for animals in need.

As cooler weather arrives in Southern California, Air-Tro encourages pet owners to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures, replace HVAC filters regularly and schedule routine heating system maintenance. Older pets, puppies, kittens and animals with certain health conditions may be more sensitive to temperature changes.

Air-Tro will award prizes to the three entries receiving the most votes:

First place: $500 cash prize, plus a $500 donation to Pasadena Humane, in the winner’s name

$500 cash prize, plus a $500 donation to Pasadena Humane, in the winner’s name Second place: $100 gift card

$100 gift card Third place: $50 gift card

San Gabriel Valley residents can enter by submitting a photo of their pet in a comfortable pose, cute outfit or favorite lounging spot. Friends and family can vote for their favorite pet entries throughout the contest, with winners determined by the number of votes received.

Air-Tro will notify winners by email and announce the results on its website by Jan. 15, 2027. Prizes will be awarded at the company’s Monrovia location. AI-generated photos are not eligible. For contest rules, photo submissions and to vote for your favorite pet, visit https://airtro.com/comfy-pets-photo-contest.

ABOUT AIR-TRO, INC.

Since 1969, Air-Tro, Inc. has kept Southern California comfortable with expert heating, air conditioning and indoor air quality services. A family-owned and operated company serving Pasadena and the greater San Gabriel Valley, Air-Tro combines three generations of engineering knowledge with a reputation for courteous, professional care. Its experienced team designs, installs and maintains today’s sophisticated HVAC systems, ranging from smart thermostats to energy-efficient mini-splits, while still servicing classic equipment built decades ago. Known for solving tough comfort challenges and standing behind every job, Air-Tro brings technical precision and genuine concern to every home and business it serves. https://airtro.com.

IMAGE LINK: https://airtro.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/airtro-contest-2026-landing.jpg

Caption: Rescue pets need comfort too. Enter today! (Air-Tro, Inc).

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Bob Helbing

President, Air-Tro

626-357-3535

service@airtro.com

News Source: Air-Tro Inc.