WILMINGTON, Del., July 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SanAttest, LLC, a fast-growing provider of training, validation and tracking technologies for cleaning and sanitizing processes, today announced it has launched its new flagship offering. Ideal for businesses of all types and sizes, the SanAttest real-time, interactive monitoring and assessment system validates, trains and monitors cleaning and sanitizing activities to make sure all team members perform required facility and personal safety and cleanliness tasks.

Initial SanAttest customers span a variety of retail stores, restaurants, entertainment and sport venues, fitness centers and personal services businesses.

“The pandemic has made providing a safe, comfortable environment for both employees and customers a business imperative,” said Nathan Hogg, SanAttest customer and general manager of family entertainment center Uptown Alley in Winnipeg, Manitoba. “SanAttest helps us prove cleaning and sanitizing is happening on a regular basis right from a smartphone, tablet or laptop,” added Hogg. “It not only helps me monitor and protect my business but helps us grow.”

“Keeping kids safe and healthy at our facilities is priority one,” said Mary Tons, CEO and owner of MPower Youth Sports and Martial Arts of America near Cincinnati, Ohio. “We had a real paperwork nightmare around tracking cleaning and sanitizing activities that SanAttest helped us eliminate,” added Tons. “Being able to quickly compile information with SanAttest to give health inspectors detailed documentation that we are doing what we are supposed to be doing without taking time out of my busy schedule has been a real godsend.”

“Business cleanliness is more important than ever before,” said SanAttest Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer Colin Koch. “The pandemic has created significant challenged when it comes to documenting and training employees on cleaning and sanitization practices, reminding staff to complete tasks, holding them accountable by tracking their efforts and then reporting who did what, when and where to the proper authorities,” added Koch. “SanAttest makes adhering to sanitization and cleanliness procedures and complying with safety mandates simple, straightforward and easy, while providing business owners with a verifiable audit trail and frontline defense,” added Koch.

ABOUT SANATTEST, LLC

SanAttest is a fast-growing provider of sanitization and cleanliness training, validation and tracking technology that helps employees properly perform company procedures and comply with industry and national standards within seconds, while delivering consistent, positive and sparkling customer experiences. SanAttest is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and has offices in Orlando, Florida and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

