LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Santa Fe Importers proudly celebrates its 75th year in business. To honor the occasion, the deli is offering commemorative items and limited edition giveaways to customers in the coming months. Along with these offerings, a new website was launched in February that will make it possible for customers to place online orders before year end. The company has two locations. The original is located at 1401 Santa Fe Avenue in the Westside of Long Beach. The 2nd location opened in 2007 in Seal Beach’s Old Ranch Town Center.



PHOTO CAPTION: Long Beach, CA 1947 Santa Fe Importers Italian Deli and Market Opening Day.

Since Vincenzo Passanisi opened its doors in 1947, Santa Fe Importers has served generations of loyal patrons that come in to enjoy its signature Italian meals. In the early years, Vincenzo imported products directly from Italy and offered authentic recipes from his native Sicily to families and workers in Long Beach and surrounding areas. The company’s Marisa Premium Quality label, which began as Santa Fe’s sausage line, now includes meatballs, pepperoni, salami cotto, mortadella, and dry salami, as well as spaghetti sauce; and can be found in many Southern California restaurants.

Today, the Santa Fe Importers Italian Delis continue to prepare those same menu items and weekly specials that its clientele craves. Among the most popular are the meatball sandwich, lasagna, combo sandwich and pasta with Italian sausage. The deli cases have a variety of prepared salads and there are meats and cheeses available by the pound. Dry pastas, wine, cookies, chocolates, olive oil and all sorts of imported goods line the market shelves.

As a thank you to the many loyal customers who have patronized the delis over the years, the Passanisi family is offering giveaways and 75th Anniversary mementos, including glasses, coasters, pens, hats and tees. In addition to these items, there will be contests and opportunities to win pizzas and 5 lb. boxes of sausage.

The family hopes you will take advantage of the fun giveaways and contests through the end of 2022 and invites you to visit their new website at https://www.santafeimporters.com/.

“We want to thank our employees and customers for their support over the past three-quarters of a century,” said Vincent Passanisi, President of Santa Fe Importers and grandson of Vincenzo Passanisi. “We are grateful to have the best customers and look forward to serving our community for many more years to come.”

Founded in 1947 with locations in Long Beach and Seal Beach, California, Santa Fe Importers is a unique Italian style deli offering delicious food-to-go and Italian specialties. We are an Old World Italian delicatessen with delicious homemade meals, a large variety of Italian groceries, great prices and fast, courteous service.

