Scentient Launches Clean Fragrance Subscription for the Conscious Consumer

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., July 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Meet Scentient, the clean fragrance subscription box that reimagines scent discovery through the lens of safety, sustainability, and elevated sensory experience. Launching July 1, Scentient offers curated, non-toxic perfumes from independent brands that align with the values of today’s conscious consumer.



Founded by Oxana Akkaya, a scientific researcher and mother of two, Scentient was born from a deeply personal mission: to provide beautiful, high-quality fragrances free from hidden allergens, harsh synthetics, and animal testing.

“We believe that smelling good should feel good — for you, your skin, and the planet,” says Akkaya. “Scentient is about offering fragrance without compromise: clean formulas, responsible sourcing, and a moment of calm, connection, or joy in every vial. We’re here for everyone. All our scents are unisex, so subscribers can explore fragrance freely – without traditional ‘for him/for her’ labels.”

THE SUBSCRIPTION MODEL

Customers can choose between:

Monthly Box ($22.95): 1 curated 3-5 mL fragrance

Each box is designed around a seasonal theme and scent preference (Floral/Fruity, Woody/Spice, or Surprise Me), with every fragrance personally vetted and labeled by the Scentient team.

DEBUT FRAGRANCES INCLUDE:

Váhy – Neon Neroli: A bright, floral-citrus blend with neroli, bergamot, and creamy vanilla

A rich woody-spice profile with nutmeg, vanilla, and vetiver Quarterly box selections also feature clean scents from ESAS NYC and Orchid + Ash

All Scentient partners are chosen for their ethical practices, including IFRA compliance, cruelty-free formulation, and eco-conscious packaging.

WHY IT MATTERS

Scentient speaks to a growing demand for transparency in beauty and wellness. With ingredient safety and sensitive skin options, the brand is positioned to serve an underserved niche — people who love fragrance, but not the hidden chemicals that often come with it.

ABOUT SCENTIENT:

Scentient is a clean fragrance subscription service delivering high-quality, non-toxic perfumes from independent, ethically minded brands. Founded in Orange County, California, and operated by AKKAYA LLC, Scentient curates artisan scents that are safe for the body, kind to animals, and gentle to the planet.

Smell Good. Feel Good. Do Good.

