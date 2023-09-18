KANSAS CITY, Mo. and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Kansas City is the heart of the United States. It’s the focal point, the epicenter,” says Deshaun, an executive at the Church of Scientology. “With the flow of energy that comes through this city, it is one of those spots where you can go, ‘You know what? This is the heart of America. I can put myself there and make a difference.’”



Kansas City Scientologists came together to find the perfect building to accommodate the growth of the congregation and allow it to expand. “When you know you have the solutions to help others,” says Rob, a KC parishioner, “you just want to get it out there. As Scientologists, we all came together as a group. We wanted something special for Kansas City.” They found a building in the very heart of the city’s Crossroads District and decided it couldn’t be a more perfect spot.

Dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, the Church was awarded the Associated Building Contractors of America Building Excellence Award for its historic renovation, aesthetics and attention to detail.

Like any other city in America, Kansas City faces tremendous challenges. In 2020, drug overdose became the leading cause of death among adults age 18 to 44 in Missouri. And the city has been plagued by violent crime.

“Our motto is to bring the community together to build a better community,” says Bennette Seaman, public relations officer for the Church.

Speaking at an open house, where the Church introduced the community to the drug education initiative it supports, the Public Outreach Officer of the KC Fire Department described the impact the Church’s humanitarian programs have had in the neighborhood. “We’ve had a pride take over and decency of interaction between neighbors, and that’s all a direct reflection of the Church being here.”

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, it has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about the Scientology religion and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

