In celebration of their anniversary August 8, the staff and parishioners of the Church of Scientology Tokyo extend an invitation to watch Destination: Scientology — Tokyo on the Scientology Network and learn what they love most about their city and their Church.



Image Caption: The spectacular dedication of the Church of Scientology Tokyo, August 8, 2015.

Tokyo is a unique blend of hospitality, a culture of wisdom dating back thousands of years, and life on the cutting edge of technology. And this is a city where the Church of Scientology is right at home. It thrives in this bustling metropolis.

“That is the beauty of our Church,” says Miyuki, one of the executives of the Church. “Scientology means ‘knowing how to know’ and it is all about knowing yourself and knowing life. So, we want to bring that wisdom to the people of Japan.” Their goal is to empower the Japanese spirit, culture and people.

The Church is only 10 minutes from Shinjuku Station, the busiest station in the world. Three major train lines run right by the Church — one every three minutes. Yet despite the high-speed pace of life in Tokyo, the city and its people are grounded in a respect for others. “We have something called omotenashi,” says Miyuki. “We think of others first.”

The dedication of the Church of Scientology Tokyo by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige on August 8, 2015, launched a new era for Japanese Scientologists. The facilities provide the staff far more ability to serve others and to do what they love best: Helping people better their relationships and become the best versions of themselves.

About Destination: Scientology

Destination: Scientology — Tokyo airs on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Each episode of Destination: Scientology brings the viewer inside a new Church of Scientology, showcasing the diversity of our Churches and the cooperation that weaves every Church of Scientology into the local community fabric.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, it has been viewed in more than 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. It broadcasts from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles.















