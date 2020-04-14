RALEIGH, N.C., April 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scopedive, Inc. announces the official launch of its novel cyber security talent marketplace, matching top cyber security freelancers and consulting firms with businesses for any cyber security or compliance project scope.



Scopedive directly addresses the growing cyber security skills gap, so businesses can tackle their most pressing security and compliance needs quickly, remotely, and at rates averaging 40 percent less than large consulting firms and staffing agencies.

All Scopedive consultants and freelancers are vetted, U.S.-based cyber security professionals who complete projects using Scopedive’s custom, secure remote access solution, Scopedive Islands. Islands make remote cyber security work more attractive and possible than ever before, by ensuring confidentiality and integrity during remote engagements and a complete process audit trail.

Scopedive’s expert community delivers services ranging from cyber security strategy, risk assessments, regulatory compliance audits, penetration testing and incident response to ongoing engagements provided by virtual chief information security officers (vCISO) and managed security services providers (MSSPs).

While its business model is focused on saving time and money for small to medium-sized businesses, large businesses with greater budgets can benefit too.

“Our innovative model is disrupting the traditional incident response market in particular, which typically requires retainers of $50,000 or more,” co-founder, Katelyn Ilkani, says. “Every Scopedive membership, which starts at $199 per month paid annually, comes with access to incident response experts who can be mobilized at a moment’s notice with hourly rates that are significantly less than big firms.”

The company is offering a free trial – the first month of basic membership is on them. Businesses with less than 100 employees and start-ups can also apply for Scopedive’s grant program, which offers membership discounts from 50 percent to 90 percent for up to three-years. It’s always free for cyber security experts to join.

For more information: https://scopedive.com/

Watch a video (YouTube): https://youtu.be/MZVTyvnD0ek

About Scopedive

Scopedive has one mission – to make all businesses more secure. Scopedive’s founders have deep expertise in business, cyber security, and software development. Husband and wife team, Awat and Katelyn Ilkani, founded Scopedive in March 2019. Prior to its founding, Awat was an executive at ABB with years of experience managing global teams. Katelyn spent four years at IBM Security and completed a Master’s in Cyber Security at Brown University. They quickly partnered with Boz Zashev, a senior developer who has shipped more than 70 products. Tim Johnston, a former NSA endpoint exploitation analyst and white-hat hacker, joined the team in December, 2019.

Collectively, they have a deep understanding of the cyber security space which has enabled them to cultivate an impressive network of U.S.-based cyber security experts. Every day they work to make cyber security and compliance more accessible by democratizing cyber security expertise.

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0414s2p-scopedive-300dpi.jpg

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katelyn Ilkani

of Scopedive, Inc.

katelyn.ilkani@scopedive.com

+1-919-605-1415

News Source: Scopedive