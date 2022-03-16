SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With a welcome from Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega and President of the Black Chamber of Commerce Arizona Robin Reed, the Minority Business Accelerator Program, in collaboration with the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, kicked off on March 8, welcoming more than 40 women-owned small businesses, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today.



The 2022 program is sponsored by American Landmark; one of the fastest-growing multifamily owner-operators in the United States and Blaylock Van, LLC, the oldest and continuously operating African American-owned banking firm in the United States.

With a focus on minority business growth, the Millionaire Mastermind Academy has already helped more than 7,000 women across the country conquer poverty through entrepreneurship. With a forward-focused mission of developing economic growth initiatives for minority- and women-owned businesses to encourage job creation and business expansion, the organization focuses its work in the Arizona, Florida, and Georgia markets. A $500,000 scholarship fund for the program was launched by Dr. Velma Trayham in February to help small businesses owned by African American women.

“While Arizona continues to grow its commitment to diverse business ownership, institutional barriers to success such as lack of access to capital and access to quality business training are still a reality. That’s what we’re here to change,” said Thinkzilla Consulting Group founder Dr. Velma Trayham. “This unique program invites more voices to the table and more support in developing and realizing entrepreneurial goals.”

While Arizona is home to more than 600,000 small businesses, only about 11 percent are helmed by racial minorities, according to the Arizona Small Business Economic Profile.

The 15-week Minority Business Accelerator engages entrepreneurs with a proprietary curriculum, including startup tools, access to a diverse local and national mentor network, funding opportunities to rapidly grow and scale operations, and support in learning how to do business with the government and corporations. The economic goals of the program include supporting the launch of more than 500 new companies while empowering a minimum of 50,000 entrepreneurs.

Program participants represent industries including counseling and mental health, consulting, spa/beauty, IT, restaurants, and education, among others.

2022 Spring Cohort Participating businesses are:

Black HMU, UnitedABowens Drug and Alcohol Counseling, Southern Roots Vegan, Nursing Apparel & ThangZ, Waters Cover Senior Living Community, Simply Celeste’s, Shaping Minds Therapeutic Services, Divine Vision Enterprises, Permananet Management MakeUP, Maxim Wellness Centers, New Phoenix, Powerfuel Bites, Her Sisu, Kream’s Kreations, Riley-Jones, Walking in Wellness, Ms. Martha’s Caribbean Kitchen, Holistic Pathwayz, Nikki L. Sims, Healthier New You, Limitless Scholars, Purpose-Driven Therapeutic Services, Aylee Consulting, Positive Vibes, Foxy Holdings, The Martin Walsh Realty Group, Above the Curve Design Co. and Vuvoi.

The Entrepreneur Accelerator program is offered twice a year, will begin accepting applicants for its upcoming fall program in July. Past alumni’s boast acceleration of business growth, click here for past testimonials – https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/success-stories/

About Thinkzilla Consulting Group

Thinkzilla offers DEI Programming that focuses on economic, strategic growth initiatives for minority and women-owned small businesses. Our Award-Winning team helps our clients increase supplier diversity across their supply chains and assist in launching programs to engage communities across the globe. For more information, please visit https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/

About Millionaire Mastermind Academy

Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)(3) organization that addresses the barriers to economic mobility for women who have been systemically and historically underserved and excluded. The mission is to educate and support the growth of women-owned businesses, thereby strengthening their impact on the economy and mitigating the problems presented by poverty.

