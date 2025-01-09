LAKE OKOBOJI, Iowa, Jan. 9, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — International Scuba proudly announces the highly anticipated 8th Annual Ice Hole Festival. Bringing scuba divers and enthusiasts together to assess their ice diving skills. From January 30 to February 2, 2025, the lake will be transformed – featuring events for both instructors and certified divers.



Image caption: Ice Hole Festival Participants.

Legendary in the scuba diving community. Over the years, it has drawn certified divers from Canada, Mexico, Florida, Arkansas, Texas, Illinois, and California. What began as a whimsical idea on a Texan’s bucket list has evolved into a thrilling annual gathering of adventurous scuba divers from across the continent.

As Richard Thomas, Owner of International Scuba in Dallas, TX explains, “The Ice Hole Festival aims to bring together scuba divers eager to expand their skill set and foster collaborative relationships with Scuba Dive centers throughout North America.”

The festival has become a platform for scuba shops to sponsor Ice Diving Instructors, establishing themselves as stakeholders with yearly benefits.

PADI has generously stepped up as our headline sponsor providing unparalleled access to ice training for both Instructors and divers. Our other generous sponsors are Avelo, Fourth Element, PADI, and Waikiki Dive Center. PADI will be primary the certification delivered on-site. However, all shops and agencies are welcome to participate and use our ice diving logistics.

Sign up online at International Scuba – https://internationalscuba.com/travel/us/details/?trip=ice-hole-festival.

For inquiries, contact the shop at 972-416-8400. International Scuba offers scuba diving certifications for all experience levels.

IMAGE LINK for media: https://internationalscuba.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/DSC03878.jpg

News Source: International Scuba