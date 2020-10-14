SEATTLE, Wash., Oct. 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Seattle Design Center, the Pacific Northwest’s only designer showroom, will host “Design Week” – a virtual celebration of design, bringing together designers across the PNW, running from October 26 – 29, 2020. For the first time in SDC’s history, the fall market moves from a one-day in-person experience to a full-week. Twenty-eight virtual sessions and events have been carefully curated to ignite creativity and unveil the latest product lines and design trends.





This unique, and first-of-its-kind, virtual fall market invites industry professionals and the design curious to attend and enjoy interactive presentations. Sessions will include the traditional new fall designer lines, products trends, and announcements, as well as expanded sessions from local and national experts focused on business, health and wellness, the art of flower arranging, photography, and designs.

In addition, during Design Week, Seattle Design Center is thrilled to announce their new philanthropic partnership with Humble Design Seattle, whose main goal is to stop the cycle of homelessness in the Puget Sound region. Humble Design supports people emerging from homelessness by transforming empty houses into welcoming and personalized homes using donated furniture and household goods.

“We are so thrilled to partner with the Seattle Design Center. As we help families move gracefully from homelessness to an individually designed, stable home, we could not dream of a more perfect partnership. It is a natural alignment and we are excited to explore all the ways Humble Design can collaborate with the design community to make an impact together in Seattle,” said Humble Design Seattle Executive Director, Kelley Moore.

Design Week will provide highly anticipated presentations highlighting new luxury collections and lines that can only be sourced at the Seattle Design Center’s showrooms as well as interactive discussions, giveaways and vendor appearances including:

Keynote presentation by Stacey Brown Randall, entrepreneur, and nationally renowned author of “Referrals Without Asking.”

LIVE broadcast of Dixie Stark and Annie Lundquist’s Design Salvation podcast offering an interactive experience and real-time Q&A with these two famed interior designers.

Webinars from Keri Petersen, owner of KP Spaces, Nisha Kelen, owner of FLEURISH – Floral Design Workshop and a health and wellness workshop by Joshua Hunter, owner of Treat Yo Morning Routine and Molly Kieland, owner of FuelHouse Gym).

To further increase the appreciation of design, and welcome new talent to a wide array of design aspects, a dynamic panel of local trade experts and designers will share their secret design weapons.

“This is an exciting time for the design community, and we are grateful we have the resources to virtually bring everyone together to celebrate all that is happening in the industry. This year’s Design Week, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, offers something for everyone. We are thrilled to provide a welcoming environment for designers and the design curious with a wide-range of diverse and accessible programming options,” says Gina Colucci, Marketing Director for the Seattle Design Center.

Additional details on programming and events, to curate your own Design Week experience and register, visit https://seattledesigncenter.com/.

About the Seattle Design Center:

Since 1973, the Seattle Design Center has been the nucleus of the Pacific Northwest design community, the place for inspiration and thought leadership for Pacific Northwest designers and the clients they serve. The Seattle Design Center is nationally recognized as the premier marketplace for fine home furnishings and design services. It is open to the public, encompasses over 156,000 square feet boasting 20+ luxury showrooms that feature more than 2,000 vendors from around the world. Seattle Design Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, please visit: https://seattledesigncenter.com.

