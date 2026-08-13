HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AI Inspo announced the availability of Seedance 2.5 on its creative platform on Aug. 7, giving users access to the latest AI video technology through a simple, cost-effective workspace. The platform brings multiple generative AI models together in one place, allowing users to explore and create without switching between different services.



Image caption: Seedance 2.5 is now available on AI Inspo for 30-second AI video generation.

Seedance 2.5 is available now on AI Inspo: https://www.ai-inspo.com/model/seedance-2-5

LONGER AI VIDEOS WITH CONSISTENT STORYTELLING

Seedance 2.5 is designed to maintain character and scene consistency across longer shots while delivering realistic motion and smooth transitions. Compared with the previous 15-second limit, Seedance 2.5 extends maximum duration to 30 seconds and adds native audio, helping creators produce more complete visual stories within a single workflow.

Seedance 2.5 is well suited for social media content, product commercials, cinematic sequences, and other short-form video projects, combining longer video durations, multimodal references, and native audio in a single workflow.

MULTIMODAL REFERENCES PROVIDE GREATER CREATIVE CONTROL

Seedance 2.5 supports multimodal inputs, allowing users to combine text, image, video, and audio references in a single workflow. On AI Inspo, it enables both text-to-video and image-to-video generation with native audio. Users can also adjust video duration, aspect ratio, camera movement, and output resolution to fit their creative needs.

BUILT FOR CREATIVE AND MARKETING WORKFLOWS

From social media posts and product commercials to cinematic sequences and visual storytelling, Seedance 2.5 suits a wide range of short-form video projects.

Through AI Inspo’s browser-based workspace, users can upload reference materials, enter prompts, generate videos, preview results, refine their ideas, and export finished content without installing additional software. New users can also claim free credits to try Seedance 2.5.

ABOUT AI INSPO

AI Inspo is a browser-based creative workspace that brings AI video, image, and music generation together in one platform. It gives creators access to leading generative AI models, including Seedance 2.5, Veo 3, Kling 3.0, and MiniMax H3, through a single interface.

Built for creators, marketers, and businesses, AI Inspo makes AI-powered content creation more accessible and efficient. By bringing the latest AI models and creative technologies into one cost-effective workspace, the platform enables users to explore different tools and create content without switching between multiple services.

More information: https://www.ai-inspo.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/yYBRDjQXGVE

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Image caption: Seedance 2.5 is now available on AI Inspo for 30-second AI video generation.

News Source: AI Inspo