AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Seedling Foundation, a non-profit organization providing school-based mentoring for children who have an incarcerated parent, has selected Julie Barschow as Development Director. Ms. Barschow joins Seedling with over 20 years of nonprofit management, development and marketing experience.



PHOTO CAPTION: Seedling Foundation welcomes Julie Barschow as new Development Director.

Spending the first six years of her career with the YMCA of Austin, Ms. Barschow helped retain and grow membership at the Y’s flagship branch in downtown Austin, while also helping to grow the Partner of Youth campaign, expanding efforts to bring the Y’s services to all, despite their financial circumstances. Julie then transitioned to Boys & Girls Clubs of Austin, where she spent the next decade in development and marketing, helping raise more than $1 Million per year through a variety of initiatives and events.

During her tenure, the Boys & Girls Clubs grew from serving less than 1,000 kids to more than 10,000, and from annual revenue of less than $800,000 to $7 Million. Julie assisted the organization through its largest growth period, helping build and improve systems, resulting in more contributions and community awareness across all resource development avenues. She has also run her own business, offering development and marketing consulting and services for nonprofits and small businesses.

“I was blessed to discover my love for philanthropy and civil service at the beginning of my professional career. I have done my best to be a servant leader, helping the world get a little better every day in whatever small way I can. I am grateful and honored to join the Seedling team and help advance the mission to help children overcome difficult circumstances and reach their full potential,” Ms. Barschow said.

Julie holds a B.S. in Communications Studies from The University of Texas at Austin, and has completed advanced leadership training under The Professional Association of Boys & Girls Clubs’ award-winning leadership program. Julie is a member of and has previously served on the board for Women Communicators of Austin, and has served as both President and VP of Fundraising for the Parent Teacher Associations at her children’s schools in Austin ISD and Hays Consolidated ISD.

Ms. Barschow succeeds Linda Thompson, who is retiring after 4 years as Seedling’s Development Director. Ms. Thompson helped Seedling to increase mentoring services to children by growing its annual budget by over 20% during her time with Seedling.

“We feel very fortunate to have had Linda’s experience and passion for the past four years and look forward to having Julie continue the excellence in development and raise needed awareness so that more children impacted by parental incarceration can have mentors and support,” said Dan Leal, Seedling Executive Director.

About Seedling:

Seedling has provided school-based mentoring for over 2300 Central Texas children impacted by parental incarceration since 2005. Seedling is seeking mentors to serve children during the 2021-22 school year as schools allows mentors to return campuses. Seedling is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization, Tax ID #74-2841791. Donations are tax deductible.

To learn more about Seedling or to become a mentor visit Seedling’s website at https://seedlingmentors.org/ or call (512) 323-6371.

