Windows Mobile Phone Users Get One-Touch Access to Jazz, Blues and Latin Concert Performances from Popular Club Venues and Events

PHOENIX, Ariz. – July 23 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Users of Windows Mobile phones and wireless handhelds now can get four continuous channels of all-live jazz, blues and Latin performances and complete concerts on-demand through a new partnership between InsideJazz.com and the makers of SelectRadio(R) software. Users of the latest version of SelectRadio software can get the new live music selections in both 32kbps and 128kbps CD-quality streams.

The live content from InsideJazz.com is recorded at a variety of popular live music venues across Southern California such as Humphrey’s in San Diego, The Vic in Santa Monica and the Pasadena Jazz Festival. InsideJazz.com founder Tim Pinch, one of the industry’s most respected live music recording engineers, has amassed a deep archive of live content through agreements with the venues and the artists. New concerts are recorded weekly providing fresh selections for both the streaming channels and the on-demand concert selections.

Jason Koransky, editor of Down Beat Magazine said, “Jazz is a music that’s best experienced live. The spontaneity, creativity and communication that take place on the bandstand make it a truly unique art form, which showcases the magic of improvisation. Having a library of live jazz easily accessible would make for a wonderful listening resource.”

SelectRadio software uses the wireless network connection to provide one-touch access to a complete screen of InsideJazz.com content selections on the go, in the office or at home. SelectRadio software users can also choose from more than 5,000 satellite radio, Internet radio, streaming terrestrial channels and a variety of popular podcasts.

The latest version of SelectRadio software is compatible with handheld phone models and PDAs such as the Palm Treo 700/750, the UTStarcom 6700/6800, HP hw65/69xx, HTC Universal, Hermes, Wizard and others with touchscreen versions of Microsoft Windows Mobile operating system.

SelectRadio software requires a network connection via either the handheld wireless GPRS/EDGE, EVDO, or WiFi connection or through the USB ActiveSync desktop connection. SelectRadio software is priced at $25 for a device-specific license.

A free 10-day fully functional trial version is available for download directly to compatible mobile devices prior to purchase at www.selectradio.com.

